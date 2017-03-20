Addicted to NSB

So I've tried to build a mixcloud show with no apparent idea so I decided to call it something.



Here are links to first three episodes.



Something #1



1 Reste - Raxon (D'Silva Remix) by Noir & Oliver Giacomotto

2 For The People (Beatmonkeys remix) by The Beat Monkeys, Ty

3 Hit The Ceiling by Audio Bullys

4 Coup d'Etat by Bass Kleph

5 Galvanize (Eshericks remix) by Chemical Brothers

6 Slave by D Ramirez

7 Ghosts n Stuff (REL1 edit) by Deadmau5

8 Lexcon Hustla by DJ Icey

9 Horrible by Zinc

10 Barbra Streisand (Just Banks "How Low" Remix) by Duck Sauce

11 Here We Go (Plumps Remix) by Freestylers

12 Bass Cannon (Santero remix) by Flux Pavillion

13 Bring This On (feat Mojo - Curtis B remix) by Future Funk Squad

14 Twinkle (Pixel Fist remix) by Gella

15 Sinai by Ilan Bluestone

16 How To Pick Up Chicks (Joebot remix) by Jurassik





https://www.mixcloud.com/digitalwarrior/e1-bass-something-1/







https://www.mixcloud.com/digitalwarrior ... g-2-girls/



