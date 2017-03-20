Hiya... been ages since my last post :S
So I've tried to build a mixcloud show with no apparent idea so I decided to call it something.
Here are links to first three episodes.
Something #1
1 Reste - Raxon (D'Silva Remix) by Noir & Oliver Giacomotto
2 For The People (Beatmonkeys remix) by The Beat Monkeys, Ty
3 Hit The Ceiling by Audio Bullys
4 Coup d'Etat by Bass Kleph
5 Galvanize (Eshericks remix) by Chemical Brothers
6 Slave by D Ramirez
7 Ghosts n Stuff (REL1 edit) by Deadmau5
8 Lexcon Hustla by DJ Icey
9 Horrible by Zinc
10 Barbra Streisand (Just Banks "How Low" Remix) by Duck Sauce
11 Here We Go (Plumps Remix) by Freestylers
12 Bass Cannon (Santero remix) by Flux Pavillion
13 Bring This On (feat Mojo - Curtis B remix) by Future Funk Squad
14 Twinkle (Pixel Fist remix) by Gella
15 Sinai by Ilan Bluestone
16 How To Pick Up Chicks (Joebot remix) by Jurassic