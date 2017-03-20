HOME   :  MUSIC DISCUSSION  :  MIXES & RADIO  :  PRODUCTION TIPS & TRACKS  :  EVENT LISTINGS
It is currently Mon Mar 20, 2017 10:21 pm




Sakari
 E1 Bass - Something
PostPosted: Fri Feb 17, 2017 5:54 pm 
Joined: Mon Dec 11, 2006 2:07 am
Posts: 1390
Hiya... been ages since my last post :S

So I've tried to build a mixcloud show with no apparent idea so I decided to call it something.

Here are links to first three episodes.

Something #1

1 Reste - Raxon (D'Silva Remix) by Noir & Oliver Giacomotto
2 For The People (Beatmonkeys remix) by The Beat Monkeys, Ty
3 Hit The Ceiling by Audio Bullys
4 Coup d'Etat by Bass Kleph
5 Galvanize (Eshericks remix) by Chemical Brothers
6 Slave by D Ramirez
7 Ghosts n Stuff (REL1 edit) by Deadmau5
8 Lexcon Hustla by DJ Icey
9 Horrible by Zinc
10 Barbra Streisand (Just Banks "How Low" Remix) by Duck Sauce
11 Here We Go (Plumps Remix) by Freestylers
12 Bass Cannon (Santero remix) by Flux Pavillion
13 Bring This On (feat Mojo - Curtis B remix) by Future Funk Squad
14 Twinkle (Pixel Fist remix) by Gella
15 Sinai by Ilan Bluestone
16 How To Pick Up Chicks (Joebot remix) by Jurassik


https://www.mixcloud.com/digitalwarrior/e1-bass-something-1/



https://www.mixcloud.com/digitalwarrior ... g-2-girls/

https://www.mixcloud.com/digitalwarrior ... ng-3-boys/

Sakari
 Re: E1 Bass - Something
PostPosted: Mon Mar 20, 2017 9:14 pm 
Joined: Mon Dec 11, 2006 2:07 am
Posts: 1390
Something #2 [GIRLS]

Tracklist:

1 Into the Sun (Original Mix) by Bassnectar
2 Fasten Your Seatbelt (feat The Freestylers) by PENDULUM
3 Crossfire by BROADBEATZ
4 Oh - Calvertron mix (Krafty Kuts Re-Rub) by KRAFTY KUTS
5 Teleport (Original Mix) by Lucca
6 Furious Angels (FFS Dub) by Rob Dougan
7 Keyboard Cowboys (Jay Lumen Cowgirl remix) by BOOM JINX & ANDREW BAYER
8 Get Me Off Superchumbo Mix by BASEMENT JAXX
9 The Frog And The Onion (Original Mix) by Seegee
10 Mechanical (The Bulgarian Remix) by Felix Luker
11 Breakdown by .mpegasus
12 Now I'm On It by X-Press 2
13 Stardust (feat Lucy Iris) by 16 BIT LOLITAS

