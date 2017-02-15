HOME   :  MUSIC DISCUSSION  :  MIXES & RADIO  :  PRODUCTION TIPS & TRACKS  :  EVENT LISTINGS
REGISTER  :  LOGIN  :  OFF TOPIC  :  NEW USERS  :  FORUM INFO
Go to NSB Radio - Online Breakbeat Radio Station
Go to NSB Radio - Online Breakbeat Radio Station
ON NOW :: NSB RADIO - BREAKS & BEATS RADIO - THE WORLDS BIGGEST BREAKBEAT RADIO...
  192K STREAM Launch Radio in WinAMP Launch Radio in Windows Media Player Launch Radio in RealPlayer Launch Radio in iTunes Launch Web Player
SHOW TIMETABLE : CHAT ROOM : DOWNLOAD MP3 ARCHIVES
It is currently Wed Feb 15, 2017 4:44 am




Post new topic Reply to topic  Page 1 of 1
  [ 1 post ] 
  Previous topic | Next topic 
Author Message
speedsound
PostPosted: Wed Feb 15, 2017 1:49 am 
Offline
Noob
Noob

Joined: Mon Oct 11, 2010 12:22 am
Posts: 45
Image


Pack Preview:
https://soundcloud.com/speedsound-dj-to ... a-sounds-2


Speedsound present the most comprehensive set of EDM production tools has arrived! Everything you need is here to create melodic, energetic EDM Music. This download features 3 perfectly crafted full length songs as WAV stems - simply import each on to a new track in your DAW to instantly re-create these amazing tracks.

Ready to shake the dance floor? Take a listen to demo track to hear exactly what you’ll get in this thrill-seeking sample pack.

Each sample in this pack has been painstakingly crafted with the utmost attention to detail which means you can focus on getting creative and building your own killer tracks.

Inside this inspiring pack you'll find off chest-tightening bass lines, intergalactic sound design, emotional progressions, and a whole load of ear candy! Expect your productions to take on a life of their own when you put this superb sample pack to use in your tracks!

download now:
http://www.dancemidisamples.com/nava-so ... vol-2.html



FOLLOW THE LABEL!

[FAN PAGE]
https://www.facebook.com/speedsoundmusic
[FB GROUP]
https://www.facebook.com/groups/speedsound.music
[REMIX CONTEST]
https://www.facebook.com/groups/speedsound.remix
[SOUNDCLOUD]
https://soundcloud.com/speedsound
[SAMPLE PACKS + DAW TEMPLATES]
https://soundcloud.com/speedsound-dj-tools
[YOUTUBE]
https://www.youtube.com/user/speedsoundtv
[INSTAGRAM]
https://instagram.com/speedsound.rec
[TWITTER]
https://twitter.com/speedsound
[MYSPACE]
https://myspace.com/speedsound
[BEATPORT]
http://www.beatport.com/label/speedsound/15756
[MIXCLOUD]
http://www.mixcloud.com/speedsound


CONTACT:
xvibe.com@gmail.com


Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on OrkutShare on DiggShare on MySpaceShare on DeliciousShare on Technorati
Top
 Profile  
Reply with quote  
Display posts from previous:  Sort by  
Post new topic Reply to topic  Page 1 of 1
  [ 1 post ] 

Board index » BREAKS, BEATS, BASS, MUSIC » PRODUCTION

All times are UTC [ DST ]

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: No registered users and 0 guests

You cannot post new topics in this forum
You cannot reply to topics in this forum
You cannot edit your posts in this forum
You cannot delete your posts in this forum
You cannot post attachments in this forum

Jump to:  
Powered by iwtf.net & thetwopercent.co.uk