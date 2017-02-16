HOME   :  MUSIC DISCUSSION  :  MIXES & RADIO  :  PRODUCTION TIPS & TRACKS  :  EVENT LISTINGS
It is currently Thu Feb 16, 2017 3:50 pm




MrNobody01
 Post subject: Bad Things
PostPosted: Tue Feb 14, 2017 2:30 pm 
Forum Veteran
Joined: Sat Mar 10, 2007 11:28 am
Posts: 2640
Location: hidden in madness
when your father in law dies suddenly of un detected cancer, your mother tells you she has a big lump of cancer in her head and theres notting to do about it.. you back is fooked, and you have insomnia...

fastOsloW sundays 11-13 gmt
let fastOsloW be your dj: fastoslow@mr-nobody.net
fastosloW on myspace: http://www.myspace.com/fastoslow
dont hide the madness.
new mix you can have ;)

Link to track on SoundCloud


Danny
 Post subject: Re: Bad Things
PostPosted: Tue Feb 14, 2017 3:12 pm 
Forum Veteran
Joined: Tue May 15, 2007 10:09 am
Posts: 5809
Location: the Netherlands
:(

Dan Badbro_
 Post subject: Re: Bad Things
PostPosted: Tue Feb 14, 2017 3:34 pm 
Forum Veteran
Joined: Mon Jul 17, 2006 9:45 pm
Posts: 22177
Location: Makes U think, doesn't it?
Oh Bjorn that's awful mate. So sorry.

Here when/if you need us.

:lurve:

~Lander~ wrote:
I don't want too many sparkles in this


Doomo
 Post subject: Re: Bad Things
PostPosted: Tue Feb 14, 2017 4:19 pm 
Forum Veteran
Joined: Tue Jan 10, 2006 1:39 pm
Posts: 11894
Location: cuntford
:(

That's fucking shite. so sorry to hear that :(

Deep house with a pretty lush vocal. Its actually quite good 8)

Link to track on SoundCloud
Watoo
 Post subject: Re: Bad Things
PostPosted: Tue Feb 14, 2017 8:03 pm 
Forum Veteran
Joined: Sat Aug 27, 2005 6:04 am
Posts: 9490
Location: Manchester
Fuck - sorry to hear that mate. All the love xxx

TT_
 Post subject: Re: Bad Things
PostPosted: Tue Feb 14, 2017 9:24 pm 
Forum Veteran
Joined: Mon Dec 06, 2004 12:48 am
Posts: 17646
Location: synth
yes that is bad, that is proper shite

bigup monsieur nessuno
BLista
 Post subject: Re: Bad Things
PostPosted: Wed Feb 15, 2017 8:37 am 
Forum Veteran

Joined: Tue Jan 24, 2006 12:37 pm
Posts: 46018
Damn :( Feel for you buddy
bobby hill
 Post subject: Re: Bad Things
PostPosted: Wed Feb 15, 2017 10:22 am 
Forum Veteran
Joined: Fri Nov 11, 2005 7:26 pm
Posts: 2101
Location: science dance
:(
positive vibes out to the nobods

MrNobody01
 Post subject: Re: Bad Things
PostPosted: Thu Feb 16, 2017 1:56 pm 
Forum Veteran
Joined: Sat Mar 10, 2007 11:28 am
Posts: 2640
Location: hidden in madness
thank you guys! :love: been rough couple of weeks...

fastOsloW sundays 11-13 gmt
let fastOsloW be your dj: fastoslow@mr-nobody.net
fastosloW on myspace: http://www.myspace.com/fastoslow
dont hide the madness.
new mix you can have ;)

Link to track on SoundCloud
