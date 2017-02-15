when your father in law dies suddenly of un detected cancer, your mother tells you she has a big lump of cancer in her head and theres notting to do about it.. you back is fooked, and you have insomnia...

_________________

fastOsloW sundays 11-13 gmt

let fastOsloW be your dj:

fastosloW on myspace:

dont hide the madness.





new mix you can have



Link to track on SoundCloud _________________fastOsloW sundays 11-13 gmtlet fastOsloW be your dj: fastoslow@mr-nobody.net fastosloW on myspace: http://www.myspace.com/fastoslow dont hide the madness.new mix you can have



