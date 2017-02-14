This is a mix I put together for Bike Rave Melbourme. Bike Rave weaves through the streets of the city pumping out tunes from everyone's bikes. Was a blast.
Stream on Mixcloud here: https://www.mixcloud.com/youthfulimplants/bike-rave-mix-2017/
You can download a 320 MP3 of this mix here: (right click and save as) https://www.dropbox.com/s/wxd3rl969odx8cn/Bike%20Rave%20Mix%202017.mp3?dl=0Tracklisting:
1. Deadbeat Uk - Deep
2. Jaded - 4000HZ (Purple Pelican extended club remix)
3. Skapes - Feel The Beat
4. Bodhi - Step it Back
5. Hot Since 82 - Veins
6. ANNA - Odd Concept
7. Enrico Sangiuliano - X-Pollination
8. Mark Dekoda - Wesen
9. Oliver Koletzki - Iyeway (Hatzler remix)
10. Matador, PQM - You Are Sleeping (Matador remix)
11. Pig and Dan - Lizard King (Julian Jeweil remix)
12. Pleasurekraft - All Bite, No Bark
13. Joseph Capriati - Fratello (Dubfire remix)
14. Jay Lumen - Fusion