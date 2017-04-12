Forum Veteran

Joined: Tue Apr 03, 2007 2:01 pm

Posts: 14648

Location: Bcz Techno

innocent bystander wrote: ~Lander~ wrote: Do you ever stop to think about Palm Oil or the conditions that the fruit pickers are made to work in. I do as much as I reasonably can.



yep, we try at all times to avoid palm oil and non fair trade.



I try to avoid any industrialised animal product where I can. I rarely eat meat, I try to buy ethically. All money is blood money, however, so you can only get so far.



I am also allowed to take the piss too.



I for the most part have totally backed out of any kind of Vegan community I was in. Get a group of any people together and you will start getting all sorts of polarised views that are not conducive to a proper discussion. There was lots of in-fighting and there were connotations that being Vegan wasn't enough

I have really gone out of my way to not be militant about it and I will for the most part only mention it when someone brings it up in conversation first and when I say gone out of my way, it wasn't even a thing

I suppose I don't get the whole feeling superior thing. I would of course like everyone to consume less animals but I know it isn't my choice and isn't my place to get involved.



