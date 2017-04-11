HOME   :  MUSIC DISCUSSION  :  MIXES & RADIO  :  PRODUCTION TIPS & TRACKS  :  EVENT LISTINGS
REGISTER  :  LOGIN  :  OFF TOPIC  :  NEW USERS  :  FORUM INFO
Go to NSB Radio - Online Breakbeat Radio Station
Go to NSB Radio - Online Breakbeat Radio Station
ON NOW :: NSB RADIO - BREAKS & BEATS RADIO - THE WORLDS BIGGEST BREAKBEAT RADIO...
  192K STREAM Launch Radio in WinAMP Launch Radio in Windows Media Player Launch Radio in RealPlayer Launch Radio in iTunes Launch Web Player
SHOW TIMETABLE : CHAT ROOM : DOWNLOAD MP3 ARCHIVES
It is currently Tue Apr 11, 2017 2:24 pm




Post new topic Reply to topic  Page 4 of 4
  [ 55 posts ]  Go to page Previous  1, 2, 3, 4
  Previous topic | Next topic 
Author Message
Watoo
 Post subject: Re: Good Things
PostPosted: Mon Apr 10, 2017 4:12 pm 
Offline
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
User avatar

Joined: Sat Aug 27, 2005 6:04 am
Posts: 9511
Location: Manchester
Vegans are entitled to eat according to their own conscience like everyone else. Just because they say they are vegan to help other people understand how they approach their food doesn't mean they then have to conform to other peoples expectations of what that is. Omnivores are always getting their knickers in a twist over this.

Just completed a full week meat free. I've only eaten meat once in the past 2 weeks.

Namaste bitches.

_________________
Image
Top
 Profile  
Reply with quote  
Doomo
 Post subject: Re: Good Things
PostPosted: Mon Apr 10, 2017 4:18 pm 
Offline
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
User avatar

Joined: Tue Jan 10, 2006 1:39 pm
Posts: 11959
Location: cuntford
Insect derived protein will no doubt be the future

_________________
Deep house with a pretty lush vocal. Its actually quite good 8)

Link to track on SoundCloud
Top
 Profile  
Reply with quote  
~Lander~
 Post subject: Re: Good Things
PostPosted: Mon Apr 10, 2017 4:20 pm 
Offline
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
User avatar

Joined: Tue Apr 03, 2007 2:01 pm
Posts: 14647
Location: Bcz Techno
_j_ wrote:
Vegans don't eat eggs..?


To be fair, I have not not found anyone who keeps hens yet where I can get eggs from.

I don't like the rigidity of the whole term Vegan.
I identify as Vegan as I omit all animal products from my life as I can't be sure of the conditions the animals are kept in (I won't have honey either).
I believe dairy isn't good for you. I don't want to eat animals. I genuinely do not see why it wouldn't be ok to have eggs from a source where I KNOW the hens are happy and well looked after. Like I said earlier, I eat this way for ethical reasons.

Maybe ethical eating would be a better way of putting it. Do you ever stop to think about Palm Oil or the conditions that the fruit pickers are made to work in. I do as much as I reasonably can.

You need to remain objective and there have been times where I have deviated from Veganism due to there being nothing else I could eat. The first time was when I was in Berlin and I was at an outdoor party. It was a choice continuing to drink on an empty stomach or actually have something non-Vegan and not get myself to blackout drunk dangerous stage.

When I was in Thassos, there was nothing at all I could have that was vegan so I went veggie for a week. I didn't like it but there simply wasn't anything else I could have done.

You just need to be a bit sensible about it all and do the best you can, for me the blanket term would seem to be Vegan.

_________________
https://soundcloud.com/leftwingrecordings/a2-stacie-anne-churchman-paddling-pool-leftwing011 I have somehow done a track that has been released. I know, I don't know how either.

LTJ_Nukem wrote:
i'm only here for the signatures


Dan Badbro_ wrote:
Totes deffo


Top
 Profile  
Reply with quote  
~Lander~
 Post subject: Re: Good Things
PostPosted: Mon Apr 10, 2017 4:21 pm 
Offline
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
User avatar

Joined: Tue Apr 03, 2007 2:01 pm
Posts: 14647
Location: Bcz Techno
Watoo wrote:
Vegans are entitled to eat according to their own conscience like everyone else. Just because they say they are vegan to help other people understand how they approach their food doesn't mean they then have to conform to other peoples expectations of what that is. Omnivores are always getting their knickers in a twist over this.




:sun: Yes Watoo. You get it :lurve:

_________________
https://soundcloud.com/leftwingrecordings/a2-stacie-anne-churchman-paddling-pool-leftwing011 I have somehow done a track that has been released. I know, I don't know how either.

LTJ_Nukem wrote:
i'm only here for the signatures


Dan Badbro_ wrote:
Totes deffo


Top
 Profile  
Reply with quote  
innocent bystander
 Post subject: Re: Good Things
PostPosted: Mon Apr 10, 2017 4:50 pm 
Offline
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran

Joined: Wed Jul 09, 2003 2:59 pm
Posts: 42327
Location: getting it wrong
~Lander~ wrote:
Do you ever stop to think about Palm Oil or the conditions that the fruit pickers are made to work in. I do as much as I reasonably can.


yep, we try at all times to avoid palm oil and non fair trade.

I try to avoid any industrialised animal product where I can. I rarely eat meat, I try to buy ethically. All money is blood money, however, so you can only get so far.

BTW Lander, I'm allowed to take the piss. it's what I do. I did it about unicorns and didn't get the level of rile, so please, I'm being irreverent, especially to those who adopt vegansim as the the new purity religion, and very much especially those that use it to make themselves feel superior. Pure is the new god.
Top
 Profile  
Reply with quote  
Watoo
 Post subject: Re: Good Things
PostPosted: Mon Apr 10, 2017 4:53 pm 
Offline
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
User avatar

Joined: Sat Aug 27, 2005 6:04 am
Posts: 9511
Location: Manchester
I just wrote a big thing about my views on the whole thing but then read clod's post and decided against it.

*gets off high horse*

_________________
Image
Top
 Profile  
Reply with quote  
~Lander~
 Post subject: Re: Good Things
PostPosted: Mon Apr 10, 2017 4:58 pm 
Offline
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
User avatar

Joined: Tue Apr 03, 2007 2:01 pm
Posts: 14647
Location: Bcz Techno
innocent bystander wrote:
~Lander~ wrote:
Do you ever stop to think about Palm Oil or the conditions that the fruit pickers are made to work in. I do as much as I reasonably can.


yep, we try at all times to avoid palm oil and non fair trade.

I try to avoid any industrialised animal product where I can. I rarely eat meat, I try to buy ethically. All money is blood money, however, so you can only get so far.

BTW Lander, I'm allowed to take the piss. it's what I do. I did it about unicorns and didn't get the level of rile, so please, I'm being irreverent, especially to those who adopt vegansim as the the new purity religion, and very much especially those that use it to make themselves feel superior. Pure is the new god.


I am also allowed to take the piss too.

I for the most part have totally backed out of any kind of Vegan community I was in. Get a group of any people together and you will start getting all sorts of polarised views that are not conducive to a proper discussion. There was lots of in-fighting and there were connotations that being Vegan wasn't enough :roll:
I have really gone out of my way to not be militant about it and I will for the most part only mention it when someone brings it up in conversation first and when I say gone out of my way, it wasn't even a thing :chin:
I suppose I don't get the whole feeling superior thing. I would of course like everyone to consume less animals but I know it isn't my choice and isn't my place to get involved.

You are right, all money is blood money. Stop the world, I want to get off.

_________________
https://soundcloud.com/leftwingrecordings/a2-stacie-anne-churchman-paddling-pool-leftwing011 I have somehow done a track that has been released. I know, I don't know how either.

LTJ_Nukem wrote:
i'm only here for the signatures


Dan Badbro_ wrote:
Totes deffo


Top
 Profile  
Reply with quote  
Watoo
 Post subject: Re: Good Things
PostPosted: Mon Apr 10, 2017 5:00 pm 
Offline
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
User avatar

Joined: Sat Aug 27, 2005 6:04 am
Posts: 9511
Location: Manchester
Trying is the main thing. We have to do the best we can.

_________________
Image
Top
 Profile  
Reply with quote  
_j_
 Post subject: Re: Good Things
PostPosted: Tue Apr 11, 2017 10:41 am 
Offline
Noob
Noob

Joined: Fri Dec 16, 2016 2:15 pm
Posts: 51
Poke fun at vegans = incredibly long posts about health benefits
Top
 Profile  
Reply with quote  
Watoo
 Post subject: Re: Good Things
PostPosted: Tue Apr 11, 2017 11:05 am 
Offline
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
User avatar

Joined: Sat Aug 27, 2005 6:04 am
Posts: 9511
Location: Manchester
Talking of poking vegans...

Welcome back LNDR :perv:

_________________
Image
Top
 Profile  
Reply with quote  
Display posts from previous:  Sort by  
Post new topic Reply to topic  Page 4 of 4
  [ 55 posts ]  Go to page Previous  1, 2, 3, 4

Board index » OFF TOPIC » OFF TOPIC

All times are UTC [ DST ]

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Google [Bot], Majestic-12 [Bot] and 2 guests

You cannot post new topics in this forum
You cannot reply to topics in this forum
You cannot edit your posts in this forum
You cannot delete your posts in this forum
You cannot post attachments in this forum

Jump to:  
Powered by iwtf.net & thetwopercent.co.uk