Forum Veteran

Joined: Tue Apr 03, 2007 2:01 pm

Posts: 14647

Location: Bcz Techno

_j_ wrote: Vegans don't eat eggs..?



To be fair, I have not not found anyone who keeps hens yet where I can get eggs from.



I don't like the rigidity of the whole term Vegan.

I identify as Vegan as I omit all animal products from my life as I can't be sure of the conditions the animals are kept in (I won't have honey either).

I believe dairy isn't good for you. I don't want to eat animals. I genuinely do not see why it wouldn't be ok to have eggs from a source where I KNOW the hens are happy and well looked after. Like I said earlier, I eat this way for ethical reasons.



Maybe ethical eating would be a better way of putting it. Do you ever stop to think about Palm Oil or the conditions that the fruit pickers are made to work in. I do as much as I reasonably can.



You need to remain objective and there have been times where I have deviated from Veganism due to there being nothing else I could eat. The first time was when I was in Berlin and I was at an outdoor party. It was a choice continuing to drink on an empty stomach or actually have something non-Vegan and not get myself to blackout drunk dangerous stage.



When I was in Thassos, there was nothing at all I could have that was vegan so I went veggie for a week. I didn't like it but there simply wasn't anything else I could have done.



You just need to be a bit sensible about it all and do the best you can, for me the blanket term would seem to be Vegan. To be fair, I have not not found anyone who keeps hens yet where I can get eggs from.I don't like the rigidity of the whole term Vegan.I identify as Vegan as I omit all animal products from my life as I can't be sure of the conditions the animals are kept in (I won't have honey either).I believe dairy isn't good for you. I don't want to eat animals. I genuinely do not see why it wouldn't be ok to have eggs from a source where I KNOW the hens are happy and well looked after. Like I said earlier, I eat this way for ethical reasons.Maybe ethical eating would be a better way of putting it. Do you ever stop to think about Palm Oil or the conditions that the fruit pickers are made to work in. I do as much as I reasonably can.You need to remain objective and there have been times where I have deviated from Veganism due to there being nothing else I could eat. The first time was when I was in Berlin and I was at an outdoor party. It was a choice continuing to drink on an empty stomach or actually have something non-Vegan and not get myself to blackout drunk dangerous stage.When I was in Thassos, there was nothing at all I could have that was vegan so I went veggie for a week. I didn't like it but there simply wasn't anything else I could have done.You just need to be a bit sensible about it all and do the best you can, for me the blanket term would seem to be Vegan.

_________________

I have somehow done a track that has been released. I know, I don't know how either.



LTJ_Nukem wrote: i'm only here for the signatures



Dan Badbro_ wrote: Totes deffo _________________ https://soundcloud.com/leftwingrecordings/a2-stacie-anne-churchman-paddling-pool-leftwing011 I have somehow done a track that has been released. I know, I don't know how either.



