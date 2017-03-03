HOME   :  MUSIC DISCUSSION  :  MIXES & RADIO  :  PRODUCTION TIPS & TRACKS  :  EVENT LISTINGS
LTJ_Nukem
 Post subject: Re: Good Things
PostPosted: Wed Mar 01, 2017 12:27 pm 
Joined: Thu May 28, 2009 2:40 pm
Posts: 5652
Location: Space, the final frontier
Never go back to the carpet store.

I'm going off grid. I've destroyed my NI number.

Image

alex_virr wrote:
I've probably read more science fiction that you have books of any kind in your entire life.

I've read enough already for 2 lifetimes.
TT_
 Post subject: Re: Good Things
PostPosted: Wed Mar 01, 2017 2:24 pm 
Joined: Mon Dec 06, 2004 12:48 am
Posts: 17677
Location: synth
"The carpet store"

Highly suspicious IMO
Dan Badbro_
 Post subject: Re: Good Things
PostPosted: Wed Mar 01, 2017 6:41 pm 
Joined: Mon Jul 17, 2006 9:45 pm
Posts: 22201
Location: Makes U think, doesn't it?
U should play "Roy" Tamsin.

It's a real life simulation.

~Lander~ wrote:
I don't want too many sparkles in this


DJ Racist Haircut
 Post subject: Re: Good Things
PostPosted: Thu Mar 02, 2017 12:14 am 
Joined: Fri Jun 16, 2006 9:41 pm
Posts: 12038
Location: Yer mum.
~Lander~ wrote:
I have a new box of Earl Grey.


The Lion of Teas. Sadly, I've just finished mine. Back on the Builders'.

Synthetic Aperture (NSBRadio) - breakbeat, dnb - 1st & 3rd Wednesdays 9-11pm GMT
Beyond Control (Voice FM, Southampton 103.9FM) - strictly techno - every Sat 11pm-1am
The Precipice (Brap FM) - techno, breakbeat, dnb, psytrance, downtempo, etc - now retired, but archives available here.
innocent bystander
 Post subject: Re: Good Things
PostPosted: Thu Mar 02, 2017 9:01 pm 
Joined: Wed Jul 09, 2003 2:59 pm
Posts: 42298
Location: getting it wrong
fuck your royalist tea
~Lander~
 Post subject: Re: Good Things
PostPosted: Fri Mar 03, 2017 10:31 am 
Joined: Tue Apr 03, 2007 2:01 pm
Posts: 14598
Location: Bcz Techno
innocent bystander wrote:
fuck your royalist tea


Royalist?! Asda mate, ASDA.

https://soundcloud.com/leftwingrecordings/a2-stacie-anne-churchman-paddling-pool-leftwing011 I have somehow done a track that has been released. I know, I don't know how either.

LTJ_Nukem wrote:
i'm only here for the signatures


Dan Badbro_ wrote:
Totes deffo


Doomo
 Post subject: Re: Good Things
PostPosted: Fri Mar 03, 2017 10:52 am 
Joined: Tue Jan 10, 2006 1:39 pm
Posts: 11903
Location: cuntford
LTJ_Nukem wrote:
Never go back to the carpet store.

I'm going off grid. I've destroyed my NI number.


Native Instruments number got what it deserved IMO

Deep house with a pretty lush vocal. Its actually quite good 8)

Link to track on SoundCloud
