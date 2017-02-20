HOME   :  MUSIC DISCUSSION  :  MIXES & RADIO  :  PRODUCTION TIPS & TRACKS  :  EVENT LISTINGS
TT_
 Post subject: Re: Good Things
PostPosted: Fri Feb 17, 2017 9:17 pm 
Joined: Mon Dec 06, 2004 12:48 am
Posts: 17657
Location: synth
panic button wrote:
Got a gig at a cannabis club :sun:


ITS MUTTON BUTTON HIMSELF

thats pretty decent tbf
TT_
 Post subject: Re: Good Things
PostPosted: Fri Feb 17, 2017 9:18 pm 
Joined: Mon Dec 06, 2004 12:48 am
Posts: 17657
Location: synth
the wife kicked me out so im living in a campervan parked in the heston services with just my keytar for company
DJ Racist Haircut
 Post subject: Re: Good Things
PostPosted: Sat Feb 18, 2017 10:56 am 
Joined: Fri Jun 16, 2006 9:41 pm
Posts: 12036
Location: Yer mum.
Good old gitboard.

Synthetic Aperture (NSBRadio) - breakbeat, dnb - 1st & 3rd Wednesdays 9-11pm GMT
Beyond Control (Voice FM, Southampton 103.9FM) - strictly techno - every Sat 11pm-1am
The Precipice (Brap FM) - techno, breakbeat, dnb, psytrance, downtempo, etc - now retired, but archives available here.
Dan Badbro_
 Post subject: Re: Good Things
PostPosted: Mon Feb 20, 2017 12:22 am 
Joined: Mon Jul 17, 2006 9:45 pm
Posts: 22184
Location: Makes U think, doesn't it?
KEEP SUMMER SAFE

~Lander~ wrote:
I don't want too many sparkles in this


