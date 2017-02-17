HOME   :  MUSIC DISCUSSION  :  MIXES & RADIO  :  PRODUCTION TIPS & TRACKS  :  EVENT LISTINGS
Dan Badbro_
 Post subject: Good Things
PostPosted: Sat Feb 11, 2017 10:10 pm 
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
Joined: Mon Jul 17, 2006 9:45 pm
Posts: 22178
Location: Makes U think, doesn't it?
1) Having a brother that drops me off a piece of delicious bud. :lurve:

~Lander~ wrote:
I don't want too many sparkles in this


bobby hill
 Post subject: Re: Good Things
PostPosted: Sun Feb 12, 2017 10:41 am 
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
Joined: Fri Nov 11, 2005 7:26 pm
Posts: 2101
Location: science dance
:woo: half term :cheer:

Image
Lightshapers
 Post subject: Re: Good Things
PostPosted: Sun Feb 12, 2017 6:27 pm 
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
Joined: Mon Sep 20, 2010 10:54 am
Posts: 6228
Location: ooga chaka ooga chaka ooga ooga ooga chaka
bobby hill wrote:
:woo: half term :cheer:


i have to work through because the course ive inherited is a mess :arrow:

https://soundcloud.com/lightshapers
https://soundcloud.com/lombardiandkostello
T.R.O.
 Post subject: Re: Good Things
PostPosted: Mon Feb 13, 2017 1:21 pm 
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
Joined: Mon Jun 20, 2005 11:31 am
Posts: 3242
Location: Berlin
watching sports :D


OUT NOW:
Journeyman & Barrcode - Feel The Rhythm (T.R.O. remix) [VIM Bronze]
T.R.O. - No Name [VIM Bronze]
DiGiTroLL - White Glove (T.R.O. remix) [VIM Bronze]
Dr. Schmidt - Dynamo (T.R.O. remix) [Maschinen Musik]

T.R.O. on Twitter, on Soundcloud
furioso-records.de, Furioso on Soundcloud
Image
bobby hill
 Post subject: Re: Good Things
PostPosted: Mon Feb 13, 2017 5:31 pm 
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
Joined: Fri Nov 11, 2005 7:26 pm
Posts: 2101
Location: science dance
Lightshapers wrote:
bobby hill wrote:
:woo: half term :cheer:


i have to work through because the course ive inherited is a mess :arrow:

usually happens when you start a new job though
defer good things now for gooder things later

Image
BLista
 Post subject: Re: Good Things
PostPosted: Fri Feb 17, 2017 9:22 am 
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran

Joined: Tue Jan 24, 2006 12:37 pm
Posts: 46021
Bukem and DJ Marky tonight 8)
Dan Badbro_
 Post subject: Re: Good Things
PostPosted: Fri Feb 17, 2017 12:58 pm 
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
Joined: Mon Jul 17, 2006 9:45 pm
Posts: 22178
Location: Makes U think, doesn't it?
Aren't u a bit old for that?

~Lander~ wrote:
I don't want too many sparkles in this


