Forum Veteran

Joined: Tue Feb 03, 2004 3:22 pm

Posts: 5578

Location: In my pipe and slippers.





https://www.mixcloud.com/paul-wright7/b ... -09022017/



1 Grange Hill Theme Tune

2 The Freestylers - Freestyle Noize

3 Resident Filters - Wak Dat Beat

4 Cut and Paste - Watch This So

5 Agent Sumo - Dirt Style

6 Fatboy Slim - Song for Lindy

7 Chemical Brothers - Morning Lemon

8 Audioweb - Personal Feeling (Lionrock remix)

9 DJ Love - Underground Funk

10 J Prime - Bounceback

11 Rob Reng and Thief - Dope Pope

12 Beat Assassins - Generation MTV feat 9 lives the Cat

13 David Casal - Hitting the Jack

14 Deekline and Wizard - 4x4x4 (Drumattic Twins remix)

15 Vigi - Love

16 Darft Phunk - Coleys Pleasure

17 Rennie Pilgrem - Coming up for Air (Koma and Bones remix)

18 Tom Real and Rogue Element - He's So Hot Right Now

19 Beta - Come Again (Bitrok Remix)

20 Roxiller - Big Chat

21 Tunel - Sante Fe (Mesmer remix)

22 Ian Radcliffe - Listen (Precision Cuts remix)

23 Projectiles - Deja Vu

24 SOTEG - Concept of Nature (Lawgiverz remix)

25 Beta - Trojan (C83 remix)

26 Feelgood Factor - The Whole Church Should Get Drunk. The usual trawl through my record collection taking in big beak, tech breaks, nu skool and 80s tv themes.1 Grange Hill Theme Tune2 The Freestylers - Freestyle Noize3 Resident Filters - Wak Dat Beat4 Cut and Paste - Watch This So5 Agent Sumo - Dirt Style6 Fatboy Slim - Song for Lindy7 Chemical Brothers - Morning Lemon8 Audioweb - Personal Feeling (Lionrock remix)9 DJ Love - Underground Funk10 J Prime - Bounceback11 Rob Reng and Thief - Dope Pope12 Beat Assassins - Generation MTV feat 9 lives the Cat13 David Casal - Hitting the Jack14 Deekline and Wizard - 4x4x4 (Drumattic Twins remix)15 Vigi - Love16 Darft Phunk - Coleys Pleasure17 Rennie Pilgrem - Coming up for Air (Koma and Bones remix)18 Tom Real and Rogue Element - He's So Hot Right Now19 Beta - Come Again (Bitrok Remix)20 Roxiller - Big Chat21 Tunel - Sante Fe (Mesmer remix)22 Ian Radcliffe - Listen (Precision Cuts remix)23 Projectiles - Deja Vu24 SOTEG - Concept of Nature (Lawgiverz remix)25 Beta - Trojan (C83 remix)26 Feelgood Factor - The Whole Church Should Get Drunk.

_________________

I'm your pimp

I wear my hat to the side

And I walk with a limp



