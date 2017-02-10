HOME   :  MUSIC DISCUSSION  :  MIXES & RADIO  :  PRODUCTION TIPS & TRACKS  :  EVENT LISTINGS
REGISTER  :  LOGIN  :  OFF TOPIC  :  NEW USERS  :  FORUM INFO
Go to NSB Radio - Online Breakbeat Radio Station
Go to NSB Radio - Online Breakbeat Radio Station
ON NOW :: NSB RADIO - BREAKS & BEATS RADIO - THE WORLDS BIGGEST BREAKBEAT RADIO...
  192K STREAM Launch Radio in WinAMP Launch Radio in Windows Media Player Launch Radio in RealPlayer Launch Radio in iTunes Launch Web Player
SHOW TIMETABLE : CHAT ROOM : DOWNLOAD MP3 ARCHIVES
It is currently Fri Feb 10, 2017 9:31 am




Post new topic Reply to topic  Page 1 of 1
  [ 1 post ] 
  Previous topic | Next topic 
Author Message
OAP-Dub
PostPosted: Thu Feb 09, 2017 11:46 pm 
Offline
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
User avatar

Joined: Tue Feb 03, 2004 3:22 pm
Posts: 5578
Location: In my pipe and slippers.
The usual trawl through my record collection taking in big beak, tech breaks, nu skool and 80s tv themes.

https://www.mixcloud.com/paul-wright7/b ... -09022017/

1 Grange Hill Theme Tune
2 The Freestylers - Freestyle Noize
3 Resident Filters - Wak Dat Beat
4 Cut and Paste - Watch This So
5 Agent Sumo - Dirt Style
6 Fatboy Slim - Song for Lindy
7 Chemical Brothers - Morning Lemon
8 Audioweb - Personal Feeling (Lionrock remix)
9 DJ Love - Underground Funk
10 J Prime - Bounceback
11 Rob Reng and Thief - Dope Pope
12 Beat Assassins - Generation MTV feat 9 lives the Cat
13 David Casal - Hitting the Jack
14 Deekline and Wizard - 4x4x4 (Drumattic Twins remix)
15 Vigi - Love
16 Darft Phunk - Coleys Pleasure
17 Rennie Pilgrem - Coming up for Air (Koma and Bones remix)
18 Tom Real and Rogue Element - He's So Hot Right Now
19 Beta - Come Again (Bitrok Remix)
20 Roxiller - Big Chat
21 Tunel - Sante Fe (Mesmer remix)
22 Ian Radcliffe - Listen (Precision Cuts remix)
23 Projectiles - Deja Vu
24 SOTEG - Concept of Nature (Lawgiverz remix)
25 Beta - Trojan (C83 remix)
26 Feelgood Factor - The Whole Church Should Get Drunk.

_________________
I'm your pimp
I wear my hat to the side
And I walk with a limp


Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on OrkutShare on DiggShare on MySpaceShare on DeliciousShare on Technorati
Top
 Profile  
Reply with quote  
Display posts from previous:  Sort by  
Post new topic Reply to topic  Page 1 of 1
  [ 1 post ] 

Board index » BREAKS, BEATS, BASS, MUSIC » WEBCASTS, RADIO & MIX SETS

All times are UTC [ DST ]

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: No registered users and 6 guests

You cannot post new topics in this forum
You cannot reply to topics in this forum
You cannot edit your posts in this forum
You cannot delete your posts in this forum
You cannot post attachments in this forum

Jump to:  
Powered by iwtf.net & thetwopercent.co.uk