rkdeeplove
PostPosted: Thu Feb 09, 2017 3:46 am 
Joined: Wed Dec 12, 2012 2:29 pm
Posts: 76


Kryogenik - Dimensionz (Original Mix)
[soundcloud]306818211[/soundcloud]


LABEL: 2Ten Recordings
ARTIST: Kryogenik
TITLE: Dimensionz
GENRE: Liquid Funk / Atmospheric/Intelligent Dnb / Drum & Bass
CAT: 2TP007
RELEASE DATE: 2017-02-24
TRACKS: 1

Kryogenik - Dimensionz (Original Mix)

DOWNLOADS:
from 2Ten Recordings (direct)
from Digital Tunes

http://rkdeeploverecords.ga
http://www.youtube.com/rkdeeploverecords
http://www.facebook.com/rkdeeplove


