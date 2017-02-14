HOME   :  MUSIC DISCUSSION  :  MIXES & RADIO  :  PRODUCTION TIPS & TRACKS  :  EVENT LISTINGS
It is currently Tue Feb 14, 2017 4:27 am




TT_
 Post subject: Re: TamTam vs Jao Finny
PostPosted: Thu Feb 09, 2017 1:17 pm 
Forum Veteran
Joined: Mon Dec 06, 2004 12:48 am
Posts: 17642
Location: synth
Yes
jprime
 Post subject: Re: TamTam vs Jao Finny
PostPosted: Thu Feb 09, 2017 10:17 pm 
Forum Veteran
Joined: Wed Mar 02, 2005 2:20 am
Posts: 3817
Location: Comox Valley, Canada
I know some things

Image

JPRIME on SOUNDCLOUD
TWITTER
Facebork
bobby hill
 Post subject: Re: TamTam vs Jao Finny
PostPosted: Thu Feb 09, 2017 10:37 pm 
Forum Veteran
Joined: Fri Nov 11, 2005 7:26 pm
Posts: 2100
Location: science dance
:sus:
everyone (even jprime) know that tinytam is mossad
but would tru mossad be so brazen?
would even jhazen be so brazen?

Image
BLista
 Post subject: Re: TamTam vs Jao Finny
PostPosted: Fri Feb 10, 2017 10:51 am 
Forum Veteran
Joined: Tue Jan 24, 2006 12:37 pm
Posts: 46017
It's such a crisis
when you're part of ISIS
you cannot get a lager
or bacon in your roll, sis.
Doomo
 Post subject: Re: TamTam vs Jao Finny
PostPosted: Fri Feb 10, 2017 11:39 am 
Forum Veteran
Joined: Tue Jan 10, 2006 1:39 pm
Posts: 11892
Location: cuntford
:|

Deep house with a pretty lush vocal. Its actually quite good 8)

Link to track on SoundCloud
TT_
 Post subject: Re: TamTam vs Jao Finny
PostPosted: Fri Feb 10, 2017 1:21 pm 
Forum Veteran
Joined: Mon Dec 06, 2004 12:48 am
Posts: 17642
Location: synth
BLista wrote:
It's such a crisis
when you're part of ISIS
you cannot get a lager
or some pork your pie miss


Fixord 4 u
innocent bystander
 Post subject: Re: TamTam vs Jao Finny
PostPosted: Fri Feb 10, 2017 1:59 pm 
Forum Veteran
Joined: Wed Jul 09, 2003 2:59 pm
Posts: 42296
Location: getting it wrong
bobby hill wrote:
:sus:
everyone (even jprime) know that tinytam is mossad
but would tru mossad be so brazen?
would even jhazen be so brazen?


the j in jhazen stands for 'jew'. trufax.
BLista
 Post subject: Re: TamTam vs Jao Finny
PostPosted: Fri Feb 10, 2017 4:09 pm 
Forum Veteran
Joined: Tue Jan 24, 2006 12:37 pm
Posts: 46017
Doomo wrote:
:|

:handbag:
Dan Badbro_
 Post subject: Re: TamTam vs Jao Finny
PostPosted: Fri Feb 10, 2017 10:19 pm 
Forum Veteran
Joined: Mon Jul 17, 2006 9:45 pm
Posts: 22172
Location: Makes U think, doesn't it?
:woo: is this Clod's EDL Shrine thread?

~Lander~ wrote:
I don't want too many sparkles in this


bobby hill
 Post subject: Re: TamTam vs Jao Finny
PostPosted: Sun Feb 12, 2017 10:47 am 
Forum Veteran
Joined: Fri Nov 11, 2005 7:26 pm
Posts: 2100
Location: science dance
ervy1 no j is codename for mossad
jprime - mossad jdilla - MOSSAD jkrowling - HaMossad leModiʿin uleTafkidim Meyuḥadim

Image
bobby hill
 Post subject: Re: TamTam vs Jao Finny
PostPosted: Mon Feb 13, 2017 5:35 pm 
Forum Veteran
Joined: Fri Nov 11, 2005 7:26 pm
Posts: 2100
Location: science dance
jjabrams - mossad - double agent

Image
doughnut
 Post subject: Re: TamTam vs Jao Finny
PostPosted: Mon Feb 13, 2017 6:05 pm 
Forum Veteran
Joined: Thu Jul 10, 2003 2:51 pm
Posts: 72897
Location: Rugnut
ag4111 wrote:
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=pjBMz7U974U

I don't believe I've ever seen that.

Oh look I has signature

Image

Don't bother following me on twitter or befriending me on facebook unless of course you want to. kthxbai

One day you know I might even record a mix, and when I do it will be here, don't hold your breath though ;)
TT_
 Post subject: Re: TamTam vs Jao Finny
PostPosted: Tue Feb 14, 2017 1:45 am 
Forum Veteran
Joined: Mon Dec 06, 2004 12:48 am
Posts: 17642
Location: synth
neither has he
