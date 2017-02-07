HOME   :  MUSIC DISCUSSION  :  MIXES & RADIO  :  PRODUCTION TIPS & TRACKS  :  EVENT LISTINGS
It is currently Tue Feb 07, 2017 8:38 am




OAP-Dub
PostPosted: Mon Feb 06, 2017 9:34 pm 
Joined: Tue Feb 03, 2004 3:22 pm
Posts: 5577
Location: In my pipe and slippers.
So I jumped on the air and did an impromptu cover show on Friday.

Once again it is all old stuff, but again should be (I think) all tunes that I've not yet played on one of my previous shows. The aim is to keep doing shows but try to play different tunes every time as I slowly work my way through my record collection.

Link:

https://www.mixcloud.com/paul-wright7/

Tracklist:

01 - The Knockheads - Rok Da Place
02 - The Loose Cannons - Superstars (Boris Dlugosch Mix)
03 - Malente - Like a Freak (Myagi remix)
04 - Freestylers - Don't Stop
05 - J Cat - Good Times
06 - Slyde - The Click
07 - The Stone Roses - One Love (Utah Saints Remix)
08 - Dogtown Clash–The Freak
09 - Drum Monkeys - Electro Ladyland
10 - Freeform Five ft. Bounty killer–Eeeeaaooww (Stanton Warriors Remix)
11 - Telemen - In All Nothing (adam Freeland x Evil Nine Remix)
12 - Fluke - Absurd (Freeland remix)
13 - Force Mass Motion, Dylan Rhymes - Hold Back (Original Mix)
14 - Koma and Bones - High Rollin (Future Funk Squad remix)
15 - Evil 9 - Special Move
16 - Kemek the Dope Computer - Super Rocker
17 - Mr. No Hands - Rumpy Pumpy
18 - Smithmonger - Don't Ask Me
19 - Klaus Heavyweight Hill - Deep Space (Dopamine remix)
20 - Splitloop - KFC (Future Funk Remix)
21 - Plump Dj's, War - Move It With Your Mind
22 - Humanoid - Stakker Humanoid (Plump DJs remix)
23 - Horn Tune bootleg with Come Let Me Know acapella
24 - The Who - Baba O'Riley (Ils Club Mix)

I'm your pimp
I wear my hat to the side
And I walk with a limp


