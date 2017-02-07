Forum Veteran

Once again it is all old stuff, but again should be (I think) all tunes that I've not yet played on one of my previous shows. The aim is to keep doing shows but try to play different tunes every time as I slowly work my way through my record collection.



Link:



https://www.mixcloud.com/paul-wright7/



Tracklist:



01 - The Knockheads - Rok Da Place

02 - The Loose Cannons - Superstars (Boris Dlugosch Mix)

03 - Malente - Like a Freak (Myagi remix)

04 - Freestylers - Don't Stop

05 - J Cat - Good Times

06 - Slyde - The Click

07 - The Stone Roses - One Love (Utah Saints Remix)

08 - Dogtown Clash–The Freak

09 - Drum Monkeys - Electro Ladyland

10 - Freeform Five ft. Bounty killer–Eeeeaaooww (Stanton Warriors Remix)

11 - Telemen - In All Nothing (adam Freeland x Evil Nine Remix)

12 - Fluke - Absurd (Freeland remix)

13 - Force Mass Motion, Dylan Rhymes - Hold Back (Original Mix)

14 - Koma and Bones - High Rollin (Future Funk Squad remix)

15 - Evil 9 - Special Move

16 - Kemek the Dope Computer - Super Rocker

17 - Mr. No Hands - Rumpy Pumpy

18 - Smithmonger - Don't Ask Me

19 - Klaus Heavyweight Hill - Deep Space (Dopamine remix)

20 - Splitloop - KFC (Future Funk Remix)

21 - Plump Dj's, War - Move It With Your Mind

22 - Humanoid - Stakker Humanoid (Plump DJs remix)

23 - Horn Tune bootleg with Come Let Me Know acapella

