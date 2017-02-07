HOME   :  MUSIC DISCUSSION  :  MIXES & RADIO  :  PRODUCTION TIPS & TRACKS  :  EVENT LISTINGS
REGISTER  :  LOGIN  :  OFF TOPIC  :  NEW USERS  :  FORUM INFO
Go to NSB Radio - Online Breakbeat Radio Station
Go to NSB Radio - Online Breakbeat Radio Station
ON NOW :: NSB RADIO - BREAKS & BEATS RADIO - THE WORLDS BIGGEST BREAKBEAT RADIO...
  192K STREAM Launch Radio in WinAMP Launch Radio in Windows Media Player Launch Radio in RealPlayer Launch Radio in iTunes Launch Web Player
SHOW TIMETABLE : CHAT ROOM : DOWNLOAD MP3 ARCHIVES
It is currently Tue Feb 07, 2017 8:38 am




Post new topic Reply to topic  Page 1 of 1
  [ 9 posts ] 
  Previous topic | Next topic 
Author Message
Dan Badbro_
 Post subject: Feb17
PostPosted: Mon Feb 06, 2017 8:21 am 
Offline
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
User avatar

Joined: Mon Jul 17, 2006 9:45 pm
Posts: 22150
Location: Makes U think, doesn't it?
Make a note

_________________
~Lander~ wrote:
I don't want too many sparkles in this


Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on OrkutShare on DiggShare on MySpaceShare on DeliciousShare on Technorati
Top
 Profile  
Reply with quote  
TT_
 Post subject: Re: Feb17
PostPosted: Mon Feb 06, 2017 2:05 pm 
Offline
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
User avatar

Joined: Mon Dec 06, 2004 12:48 am
Posts: 17606
Location: synth
Is that the date for the apocalypse ?

If so no can do as I've got a Pilates lesson
Top
 Profile  
Reply with quote  
Dan Badbro_
 Post subject: Re: Feb17
PostPosted: Mon Feb 06, 2017 2:45 pm 
Offline
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
User avatar

Joined: Mon Jul 17, 2006 9:45 pm
Posts: 22150
Location: Makes U think, doesn't it?
According to pizzagate, Pedogeddon starts on Tuesday this week. They are just waiting for new Attorney General then it's off to jail for 1/3rd of Washington.

Should be fun.

In other news; The whole pizzagate thing is just a front for Organ Harvesting. Practically every humanitarian project in the world acts as a front for the thing they are trying to overcome. Then they chop you up and sell your bits. THEY.

America is a Psyop. Over 80% of Americans work for the CIA. Everything is staged to meet the desires of Kissinger and/or Soros.

This is all FACT.

They also make films bcz obvs a good way to launder monies. All of the films made by Lionsgate are trufax except they leave out the CIA bit.

:chin: NSBH was a Psyop :sus:

As was he who must not be named.


Funfact - Russia were the good guys all along.

HTH

_________________
~Lander~ wrote:
I don't want too many sparkles in this


Top
 Profile  
Reply with quote  
LTJ_Nukem
 Post subject: Re: Feb17
PostPosted: Mon Feb 06, 2017 3:44 pm 
Offline
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
User avatar

Joined: Thu May 28, 2009 2:40 pm
Posts: 5643
Location: Space, the final frontier
Note made. What's your note? I made one out of pastry that I will feed to my mothers dog.

_________________
Image

alex_virr wrote:
I've probably read more science fiction that you have books of any kind in your entire life.

I've read enough already for 2 lifetimes.
Top
 Profile  
Reply with quote  
T.R.O.
 Post subject: Re: Feb17
PostPosted: Mon Feb 06, 2017 3:53 pm 
Offline
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
User avatar

Joined: Mon Jun 20, 2005 11:31 am
Posts: 3236
Location: Berlin
On Tuesday you say. That's good, I just cancelled a doctor's appointment, so I have time. But I have a cold, which was the reason for the cancellation. Can I take part in Pedogeddon with a cold?

_________________
OUT NOW:
Journeyman & Barrcode - Feel The Rhythm (T.R.O. remix) [VIM Bronze]
T.R.O. - No Name [VIM Bronze]
DiGiTroLL - White Glove (T.R.O. remix) [VIM Bronze]
Dr. Schmidt - Dynamo (T.R.O. remix) [Maschinen Musik]

T.R.O. on Twitter, on Soundcloud
furioso-records.de, Furioso on Soundcloud
Image
Top
 Profile  
Reply with quote  
Lightshapers
 Post subject: Re: Feb17
PostPosted: Mon Feb 06, 2017 7:33 pm 
Offline
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
User avatar

Joined: Mon Sep 20, 2010 10:54 am
Posts: 6223
Location: ooga chaka ooga chaka ooga ooga ooga chaka
Dan Badbro_ wrote:
NSBH was a Psyop :sus:




:lol: didnt nsbh/chris/fightquestinacarpark also call himself neural tech ? pretty sure he commented on my soundcloud the other week

_________________
https://soundcloud.com/lightshapers
https://soundcloud.com/lombardiandkostello
Top
 Profile  
Reply with quote  
TT_
 Post subject: Re: Feb17
PostPosted: Mon Feb 06, 2017 8:59 pm 
Offline
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
User avatar

Joined: Mon Dec 06, 2004 12:48 am
Posts: 17606
Location: synth
yay
Top
 Profile  
Reply with quote  
Lightshapers
 Post subject: Re: Feb17
PostPosted: Mon Feb 06, 2017 9:14 pm 
Offline
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
User avatar

Joined: Mon Sep 20, 2010 10:54 am
Posts: 6223
Location: ooga chaka ooga chaka ooga ooga ooga chaka
yeh prob not the greatest compliment ive ever had :lol:

_________________
https://soundcloud.com/lightshapers
https://soundcloud.com/lombardiandkostello
Top
 Profile  
Reply with quote  
TT_
 Post subject: Re: Feb17
PostPosted: Tue Feb 07, 2017 2:49 am 
Offline
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
User avatar

Joined: Mon Dec 06, 2004 12:48 am
Posts: 17606
Location: synth
so is that the date for the armogeddon then ?

if so , no can do darling , I'm having my ringus bleached
Top
 Profile  
Reply with quote  
Display posts from previous:  Sort by  
Post new topic Reply to topic  Page 1 of 1
  [ 9 posts ] 

Board index » OFF TOPIC » OFF TOPIC

All times are UTC [ DST ]

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Google [Bot] and 7 guests

You cannot post new topics in this forum
You cannot reply to topics in this forum
You cannot edit your posts in this forum
You cannot delete your posts in this forum
You cannot post attachments in this forum

Jump to:  
Powered by iwtf.net & thetwopercent.co.uk