Forum Veteran

Joined: Mon Jul 17, 2006 9:45 pm

Posts: 22150

Location: Makes U think, doesn't it?





Should be fun.



In other news; The whole pizzagate thing is just a front for Organ Harvesting. Practically every humanitarian project in the world acts as a front for the thing they are trying to overcome. Then they chop you up and sell your bits. THEY.



America is a Psyop. Over 80% of Americans work for the CIA. Everything is staged to meet the desires of Kissinger and/or Soros.



This is all FACT.



They also make films bcz obvs a good way to launder monies. All of the films made by Lionsgate are trufax except they leave out the CIA bit.



NSBH was a Psyop



As was he who must not be named.





Funfact - Russia were the good guys all along.



HTH According to pizzagate, Pedogeddon starts on Tuesday this week. They are just waiting for new Attorney General then it's off to jail for 1/3rd of Washington.Should be fun.In other news; The whole pizzagate thing is just a front for Organ Harvesting. Practically every humanitarian project in the world acts as a front for the thing they are trying to overcome. Then they chop you up and sell your bits. THEY.America is a Psyop. Over 80% of Americans work for the CIA. Everything is staged to meet the desires of Kissinger and/or Soros.This is all FACT.They also make films bcz obvs a good way to launder monies. All of the films made by Lionsgate are trufax except they leave out the CIA bit.NSBH was a PsyopAs was he who must not be named.Funfact - Russia were the good guys all along.HTH

_________________

~Lander~ wrote: I don't want too many sparkles in this _________________



