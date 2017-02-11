HOME   :  MUSIC DISCUSSION  :  MIXES & RADIO  :  PRODUCTION TIPS & TRACKS  :  EVENT LISTINGS
REGISTER  :  LOGIN  :  OFF TOPIC  :  NEW USERS  :  FORUM INFO
Go to NSB Radio - Online Breakbeat Radio Station
Go to NSB Radio - Online Breakbeat Radio Station
ON NOW :: NSB RADIO - BREAKS & BEATS RADIO - THE WORLDS BIGGEST BREAKBEAT RADIO...
  192K STREAM Launch Radio in WinAMP Launch Radio in Windows Media Player Launch Radio in RealPlayer Launch Radio in iTunes Launch Web Player
SHOW TIMETABLE : CHAT ROOM : DOWNLOAD MP3 ARCHIVES
It is currently Sat Feb 11, 2017 11:51 am




Post new topic Reply to topic  Page 2 of 2
  [ 19 posts ]  Go to page Previous  1, 2
  Previous topic | Next topic 
Author Message
TT_
PostPosted: Tue Feb 07, 2017 8:16 pm 
Offline
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
User avatar

Joined: Mon Dec 06, 2004 12:48 am
Posts: 17636
Location: synth
the other thing was that the plank studios room was REALLY GOOD

as in acoustically really good (also some great kit)

here's where the magic happened

Attachment:
IMG_2587.jpg


You do not have the required permissions to view the files attached to this post.

Top
 Profile  
Reply with quote  
DJ Racist Haircut
PostPosted: Wed Feb 08, 2017 9:28 pm 
Offline
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
User avatar

Joined: Fri Jun 16, 2006 9:41 pm
Posts: 12033
Location: Yer mum.
Lowlife is one of the best tracks he ever did. :D

_________________
Synthetic Aperture (NSBRadio) - breakbeat, dnb - 1st & 3rd Wednesdays 9-11pm GMT
Beyond Control (Voice FM, Southampton 103.9FM) - strictly techno - every Sat 11pm-1am
The Precipice (Brap FM) - techno, breakbeat, dnb, psytrance, downtempo, etc - now retired, but archives available here.
Top
 Profile  
Reply with quote  
DJ Racist Haircut
PostPosted: Wed Feb 08, 2017 9:28 pm 
Offline
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
User avatar

Joined: Fri Jun 16, 2006 9:41 pm
Posts: 12033
Location: Yer mum.


Always wanted to find the unmixed single.

_________________
Synthetic Aperture (NSBRadio) - breakbeat, dnb - 1st & 3rd Wednesdays 9-11pm GMT
Beyond Control (Voice FM, Southampton 103.9FM) - strictly techno - every Sat 11pm-1am
The Precipice (Brap FM) - techno, breakbeat, dnb, psytrance, downtempo, etc - now retired, but archives available here.
Top
 Profile  
Reply with quote  
_OhGee
PostPosted: Sat Feb 11, 2017 1:19 am 
Offline
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
User avatar

Joined: Sat Mar 13, 2004 5:54 pm
Posts: 15234
Location: a strangely isolated place
Some great stuff in here.

I listened to this which was pretty eye-opening - contains an interview with the man himself about his problems with addiction over the years.

https://www.residentadvisor.net/podcast ... change=330

_________________
No Skool Breaks with OG & Harka every Tuesday at 5-7 p.m. GMT on http://www.nsbradio.co.uk

Inorganism Podcast 5 | Mixcloud | Soundcloud
Top
 Profile  
Reply with quote  
Display posts from previous:  Sort by  
Post new topic Reply to topic  Page 2 of 2
  [ 19 posts ]  Go to page Previous  1, 2

Board index » BREAKS, BEATS, BASS, MUSIC » MUSIC DISCUSSION

All times are UTC [ DST ]

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Yahoo [Bot] and 6 guests

You cannot post new topics in this forum
You cannot reply to topics in this forum
You cannot edit your posts in this forum
You cannot delete your posts in this forum
You cannot post attachments in this forum

Jump to:  
Powered by iwtf.net & thetwopercent.co.uk