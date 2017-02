Forum Veteran

https://www.discogs.com/artist/386598-Nilesh-Patel I spoke to lewis copeland who is co-owner of oblong and plank the other dayhe told me that the legend that was Nilz from the exchange (mastering engineer) died in 2011 which i didn't knowhe was a significant part of the sound of all the plank and oblong vinyl - bushwacka always said he was a top manRIP Nilz