It is currently Fri Feb 03, 2017 6:06 am




ag4111
 Post subject: George 601 Board Raid
PostPosted: Wed Feb 01, 2017 7:47 pm 
Joined: Fri Oct 24, 2003 11:11 am
Posts: 108212
Location: 20%
As requested by Deano

Bin Jesus wrote:
Clod has been meeting for illicit blindfold sessions in a dark room with a hot white women he met online.

Jeremy Kyle reveals that clod has in fact been banging not only a dude, but a his own estranged half chinese son from a former interracial marriage that ended so badly it left him bitter and incredibly racist.

Image


innocent bystander
PostPosted: Thu Feb 02, 2017 12:20 pm 
Joined: Wed Jul 09, 2003 2:59 pm
Posts: 42286
Location: getting it wrong
what is is, 2003?
shaman
PostPosted: Thu Feb 02, 2017 3:26 pm 
Joined: Thu Jul 17, 2003 11:25 pm
Posts: 37676
Is this the facebook support group?

Look: http://entoptika.co.uk
Like: http://www.facebook.com/entoptika
Follow: http://twitter.com/entoptika
Flick: https://www.flickr.com/photos/entoptika
Buy: http://shop.entoptika.co.uk
BLista
PostPosted: Thu Feb 02, 2017 4:30 pm 
Joined: Tue Jan 24, 2006 12:37 pm
Posts: 46010
Allan is being a pissy little mourinho because Liverpool suck
