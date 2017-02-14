HOME   :  MUSIC DISCUSSION  :  MIXES & RADIO  :  PRODUCTION TIPS & TRACKS  :  EVENT LISTINGS
It is currently Tue Feb 14, 2017 10:03 pm




bobby hill
 Post subject: Re: Tam's NuTune
PostPosted: Sun Feb 12, 2017 12:13 pm 
Forum Veteran
Joined: Fri Nov 11, 2005 7:26 pm
Posts: 2100
Location: science dance
on being forced to listen to capital by those pesky kids
was :shock: (dunno why) by the massive MANDY sample in this

Dan Badbro_
 Post subject: Re: Tam's NuTune
PostPosted: Mon Feb 13, 2017 11:24 pm 
Forum Veteran
Joined: Mon Jul 17, 2006 9:45 pm
Posts: 22177
Location: Makes U think, doesn't it?
There's nothing new

~Lander~ wrote:
I don't want too many sparkles in this


TT_
 Post subject: Re: Tam's NuTune
PostPosted: Tue Feb 14, 2017 1:43 am 
Forum Veteran
Joined: Mon Dec 06, 2004 12:48 am
Posts: 17646
Location: synth
we can throw shapes, but it doesnt mean you're in my circle
Dan Badbro_
 Post subject: Re: Tam's NuTune
PostPosted: Tue Feb 14, 2017 4:27 pm 
Forum Veteran
Joined: Mon Jul 17, 2006 9:45 pm
Posts: 22177
Location: Makes U think, doesn't it?
Is ur circle clean?

~Lander~ wrote:
I don't want too many sparkles in this


Lightshapers
 Post subject: Re: Tam's NuTune
PostPosted: Tue Feb 14, 2017 8:27 pm 
Forum Veteran
Joined: Mon Sep 20, 2010 10:54 am
Posts: 6228
Location: ooga chaka ooga chaka ooga ooga ooga chaka
:lol:

https://soundcloud.com/lightshapers
https://soundcloud.com/lombardiandkostello
TT_
 Post subject: Re: Tam's NuTune
PostPosted: Tue Feb 14, 2017 9:22 pm 
Forum Veteran
Joined: Mon Dec 06, 2004 12:48 am
Posts: 17646
Location: synth
Ooh, na na yeah Don't act like you know me, like you know me, na na yeah
