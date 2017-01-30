DJ Ignacio proudly presents
RETROSPECTIVA BREAK VOL. 2 "Gonna Be Alright"
Old Skool Break Beat Compilation (Special Edition...)
Only Vinyl Turntables DJ Set, Live Recording 1-January-2017
Link to track on SoundCloud
TRACKLIST
1_Foul Play - Finest Illusion
Section Five [SECTION 4] 12” Vinyl 1993 UK
2_ Return Of Q Project - Champion Sound (Alliance Remix)
Legend Records [LEG 006 ] 12” Vinyl 1993 UK
3_N.R.G. - I Need Your Love (Remixes)
Naughty Naughty [NN 001 ] 12” Vinyl 1993 UK
4_DJ Red Alert & Mike Slammer - Don't Need Your Love
Slammin' Vinyl [RAR 003 ] 12” Vinyl 1993 UK
5_Tango And Ratty - Tales From The Darkside
Tango & Ratty [TR 001] 12” Vinyl 1992 UK
6_Chaos & Julia Set - Atmosphere (Original Mix)
Recoil Records [RCL001] 12” Vinyl 1993 UK
7_DJ Red Alert & Mike Slammer - In Effect
Slammin' Vinyl [RAR 003 ] 12” Vinyl 1993 UK
8_Dance Conspiracy - Dub War (Chapter One)
XL Recordings [XLT 34 ] 12” Vinyl 1992 UK
9_DJ Edge - Compnded
Edge Records [EDGE 01] 12” Vinyl 1992 UK
10_Unknown Artist - Untitled
F Project [WHITE 017] 12” Vinyl 1993 UK
11_ Doc Scott - N.H.S (Disco Remix)
Absolute 2 Records [ABS 006 DJR ] 12” Vinyl 1992 UK
12_DJ Krome & Mr Time - The Slammer
Suburban Base Records [SUBBASE 26 ] 12” Vinyl 1993 UK
13_The Prodigy - Your Love (Original Mix)
XL Recordings [XLT-21 ] 12” Vinyl 1991 UK
14_Slipmatt - Breaking Free
Awesome Records [SL021 ] 12” Vinyl 1994 UK
15_ Tango And Ratty - Final Conflict
Tango & Ratty [TR 001] 12” Vinyl 1992 UK
16_ Acen - The Life And Crimes Of A Ruffneck
Production House [PNT042R] 12” Vinyl 1992 UK
17_ Sonic Deadline - There Are No Bad Guys
Hard Boiled [HB003 ] 12” Vinyl 2007 UK
18_ Kaotic Chemistry - Illegal Subs
Moving Shadow [SHADOW 20] 12” Vinyl 1992 UK
19_ The Criminal Minds - Headhunter 1 (Mind Dub)
White House Records [12 WYHS 008 ] 12” Vinyl 1992 UK
20_ DJ's U-Nite - Untitled
Liquid Wax Recordings [HAN 004 ] 12” Vinyl 1992 UK
21_ Acen - Trip II The Moon (The Darkside...)
Production House [PNT042R] 12” Vinyl 1992 UK
22_ Jonny L - Hurt You So (Alright) (The 'Full' Mix)
Yo!Yo! Records [12YOYO2 ] 12” Vinyl 1992 UK
23_ Deep Blue - The Helicopter Tune (Fantasy # 1)
Moving Shadow [SHADOW 41] 12” Vinyl 1993 UK
24_ Nookie - Gonna Be Alright (Cloud 9 Remix)
Reinforced Records [RIVET 1239 ] 12” Vinyl 1993 UK
25_ Chaos & Julia Set - Atmosphere (Sub-Base Field Mix)
Recoil Records [RCL001] 12” Vinyl 1993 UK
For Dj Promo Only !!! FREE DOWNLOAD
New chapters soon... Stay Tunned !!!