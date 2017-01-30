Lurker

RETROSPECTIVA BREAK VOL. 2 "Gonna Be Alright"

Old Skool Break Beat Compilation (Special Edition...)

Only Vinyl Turntables DJ Set, Live Recording 1-January-2017



Link to track on SoundCloud



TRACKLIST



1_Foul Play - Finest Illusion

Section Five [SECTION 4] 12” Vinyl 1993 UK



2_ Return Of Q Project - Champion Sound (Alliance Remix)

Legend Records [LEG 006 ] 12” Vinyl 1993 UK



3_N.R.G. - I Need Your Love (Remixes)

Naughty Naughty [NN 001 ] 12” Vinyl 1993 UK



4_DJ Red Alert & Mike Slammer - Don't Need Your Love

Slammin' Vinyl [RAR 003 ] 12” Vinyl 1993 UK



5_Tango And Ratty - Tales From The Darkside

Tango & Ratty [TR 001] 12” Vinyl 1992 UK



6_Chaos & Julia Set - Atmosphere (Original Mix)

Recoil Records [RCL001] 12” Vinyl 1993 UK



7_DJ Red Alert & Mike Slammer - In Effect

Slammin' Vinyl [RAR 003 ] 12” Vinyl 1993 UK



8_Dance Conspiracy - Dub War (Chapter One)

XL Recordings [XLT 34 ] 12” Vinyl 1992 UK



9_DJ Edge - Compnded

Edge Records [EDGE 01] 12” Vinyl 1992 UK



10_Unknown Artist - Untitled

F Project [WHITE 017] 12” Vinyl 1993 UK



11_ Doc Scott - N.H.S (Disco Remix)

Absolute 2 Records [ABS 006 DJR ] 12” Vinyl 1992 UK



12_DJ Krome & Mr Time - The Slammer

Suburban Base Records [SUBBASE 26 ] 12” Vinyl 1993 UK



13_The Prodigy - Your Love (Original Mix)

XL Recordings [XLT-21 ] 12” Vinyl 1991 UK



14_Slipmatt - Breaking Free

Awesome Records [SL021 ] 12” Vinyl 1994 UK



15_ Tango And Ratty - Final Conflict

Tango & Ratty [TR 001] 12” Vinyl 1992 UK



16_ Acen - The Life And Crimes Of A Ruffneck

Production House [PNT042R] 12” Vinyl 1992 UK



17_ Sonic Deadline - There Are No Bad Guys

Hard Boiled [HB003 ] 12” Vinyl 2007 UK



18_ Kaotic Chemistry - Illegal Subs

Moving Shadow [SHADOW 20] 12” Vinyl 1992 UK



19_ The Criminal Minds - Headhunter 1 (Mind Dub)

White House Records [12 WYHS 008 ] 12” Vinyl 1992 UK



20_ DJ's U-Nite - Untitled

Liquid Wax Recordings [HAN 004 ] 12” Vinyl 1992 UK



21_ Acen - Trip II The Moon (The Darkside...)

Production House [PNT042R] 12” Vinyl 1992 UK



22_ Jonny L - Hurt You So (Alright) (The 'Full' Mix)

Yo!Yo! Records [12YOYO2 ] 12” Vinyl 1992 UK



23_ Deep Blue - The Helicopter Tune (Fantasy # 1)

Moving Shadow [SHADOW 41] 12” Vinyl 1993 UK



24_ Nookie - Gonna Be Alright (Cloud 9 Remix)

Reinforced Records [RIVET 1239 ] 12” Vinyl 1993 UK



25_ Chaos & Julia Set - Atmosphere (Sub-Base Field Mix)

Recoil Records [RCL001] 12” Vinyl 1993 UK



For Dj Promo Only !!! FREE DOWNLOAD

