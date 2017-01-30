HOME   :  MUSIC DISCUSSION  :  MIXES & RADIO  :  PRODUCTION TIPS & TRACKS  :  EVENT LISTINGS
It is currently Mon Jan 30, 2017 11:05 am




Bassica
PostPosted: Sun Jan 29, 2017 8:29 pm 
Offline
Noob
Noob

Joined: Thu May 22, 2014 7:20 am
Posts: 51
***FRESH UPLOAD***
22nd episode of The Break Tech show on NSB radio with the selection of SOME of the best tracks released on various breakbeat labels last year. Check it out!!!
NSB RADIO - BREAK TECH EP 022 280117 THE BEST OF 2016
https://soundcloud.com/basssicka/nsb-ra ... st-of-2016


