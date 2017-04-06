HOME   :  MUSIC DISCUSSION  :  MIXES & RADIO  :  PRODUCTION TIPS & TRACKS  :  EVENT LISTINGS
It is currently Thu Apr 06, 2017 10:50 pm




_j_
PostPosted: Mon Apr 03, 2017 9:06 am 
Noob
Joined: Fri Dec 16, 2016 2:15 pm
Posts: 42
I'm starting to suspect watoo isn't a yogurt weaver at all.

I bet he lied about eating muesli the other day.
Doomo
PostPosted: Mon Apr 03, 2017 10:45 am 
Forum Veteran
Joined: Tue Jan 10, 2006 1:39 pm
Posts: 11951
Location: cuntford
He likes blanching spinach hence referring to 'wilts' early. Dead give away IMO

Deep house with a pretty lush vocal. Its actually quite good 8)

Link to track on SoundCloud
TT_
PostPosted: Tue Apr 04, 2017 2:05 am 
Forum Veteran
Joined: Mon Dec 06, 2004 12:48 am
Posts: 17763
Location: synth
Doomo wrote:
He likes blanching spinach hence referring to 'wilts' early. Dead give away IMO


doomo its sad to see where you've got to

there are people who love you doomo

give up this spinach based tragedy ASAP

THERE ARE NO FUCKING UNICORNS OK DOOMO ?
bobby hill
PostPosted: Tue Apr 04, 2017 8:22 am 
Forum Veteran
Joined: Fri Nov 11, 2005 7:26 pm
Posts: 2143
Location: science dance
blanching spinach
Image

Image
innocent bystander
PostPosted: Tue Apr 04, 2017 10:37 am 
Forum Veteran
Joined: Wed Jul 09, 2003 2:59 pm
Posts: 42319
Location: getting it wrong
TT_ wrote:
Doomo wrote:
He likes blanching spinach hence referring to 'wilts' early. Dead give away IMO


doomo its sad to see where you've got to

there are people who love you doomo

give up this spinach based tragedy ASAP

THERE ARE NO FUCKING UNICORNS OK DOOMO ?


yes there are tam. on the passport youre about to use to go to foreign. solid, english unicorns.

Image
bobby hill
PostPosted: Tue Apr 04, 2017 12:56 pm 
Forum Veteran
Joined: Fri Nov 11, 2005 7:26 pm
Posts: 2143
Location: science dance
yes, they existed in the western times from when the pilgrims imported them
Image
so perhaps they have persisted in the mountains or something

Image
TT_
PostPosted: Tue Apr 04, 2017 1:12 pm 
Forum Veteran
Joined: Mon Dec 06, 2004 12:48 am
Posts: 17763
Location: synth
innocent bystander wrote:
TT_ wrote:
Doomo wrote:
He likes blanching spinach hence referring to 'wilts' early. Dead give away IMO


doomo its sad to see where you've got to

there are people who love you doomo

give up this spinach based tragedy ASAP

THERE ARE NO FUCKING UNICORNS OK DOOMO ?


yes there are tam. on the passport youre about to use to go to foreign. solid, english unicorns.

Image


Oh fuck you're right

On my fucking passport

Are we now a nation of unicorn munchers ?

Frankly I'm disgusted
Dan Badbro_
PostPosted: Thu Apr 06, 2017 4:09 pm 
Forum Veteran
Joined: Mon Jul 17, 2006 9:45 pm
Posts: 22269
Location: Makes U think, doesn't it?
We've wandered away from the subject of the topic.

~Lander~ wrote:
I don't want too many sparkles in this


TT_
PostPosted: Thu Apr 06, 2017 4:18 pm 
Forum Veteran
Joined: Mon Dec 06, 2004 12:48 am
Posts: 17763
Location: synth
Dan Badbro_ wrote:
We've wandered away from the subject of the topic.


true

where is that yoghurt weaver anyway?
bobby hill
PostPosted: Thu Apr 06, 2017 4:56 pm 
Forum Veteran
Joined: Fri Nov 11, 2005 7:26 pm
Posts: 2143
Location: science dance
ffs you flerpy twapp

Image
Watoo
PostPosted: Thu Apr 06, 2017 5:17 pm 
Forum Veteran
Joined: Sat Aug 27, 2005 6:04 am
Posts: 9504
Location: Manchester
I had my doctors appointment for impotence today. Went well.

Image
Dan Badbro_
PostPosted: Thu Apr 06, 2017 6:30 pm 
Forum Veteran
Joined: Mon Jul 17, 2006 9:45 pm
Posts: 22269
Location: Makes U think, doesn't it?
Did u win?

~Lander~ wrote:
I don't want too many sparkles in this


TT_
PostPosted: Thu Apr 06, 2017 9:22 pm 
Forum Veteran
Joined: Mon Dec 06, 2004 12:48 am
Posts: 17763
Location: synth
Watoo wrote:
I had my doctors appointment for impotence today. Went well.


Watoo I will do my best to give you THE HORN
