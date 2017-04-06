Forum Veteran

Joined: Mon Dec 06, 2004 12:48 am

Posts: 17760

Location: synth

innocent bystander wrote: TT_ wrote: Doomo wrote: He likes blanching spinach hence referring to 'wilts' early. Dead give away IMO



doomo its sad to see where you've got to



there are people who love you doomo



give up this spinach based tragedy ASAP



THERE ARE NO FUCKING UNICORNS OK DOOMO ? doomo its sad to see where you've got tothere are people who love you doomogive up this spinach based tragedy ASAPTHERE ARE NO FUCKING UNICORNS OK DOOMO ?



yes there are tam. on the passport youre about to use to go to foreign. solid, english unicorns.



yes there are tam. on the passport youre about to use to go to foreign. solid, english unicorns.



Oh fuck you're right



On my fucking passport



Are we now a nation of unicorn munchers ?



Frankly I'm disgusted Oh fuck you're rightOn my fucking passportAre we now a nation of unicorn munchers ?Frankly I'm disgusted



