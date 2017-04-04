HOME   :  MUSIC DISCUSSION  :  MIXES & RADIO  :  PRODUCTION TIPS & TRACKS  :  EVENT LISTINGS
It is currently Tue Apr 04, 2017 10:24 am




_j_
PostPosted: Mon Apr 03, 2017 9:06 am 
Joined: Fri Dec 16, 2016 2:15 pm
Posts: 38
I'm starting to suspect watoo isn't a yogurt weaver at all.

I bet he lied about eating muesli the other day.
Doomo
PostPosted: Mon Apr 03, 2017 10:45 am 
Joined: Tue Jan 10, 2006 1:39 pm
Posts: 11940
Location: cuntford
He likes blanching spinach hence referring to 'wilts' early. Dead give away IMO

Deep house with a pretty lush vocal. Its actually quite good 8)

Link to track on SoundCloud
TT_
PostPosted: Tue Apr 04, 2017 2:05 am 
Joined: Mon Dec 06, 2004 12:48 am
Posts: 17741
Location: synth
Doomo wrote:
He likes blanching spinach hence referring to 'wilts' early. Dead give away IMO


doomo its sad to see where you've got to

there are people who love you doomo

give up this spinach based tragedy ASAP

THERE ARE NO FUCKING UNICORNS OK DOOMO ?
bobby hill
PostPosted: Tue Apr 04, 2017 8:22 am 
Joined: Fri Nov 11, 2005 7:26 pm
Posts: 2124
Location: science dance
blanching spinach
Image

Image
