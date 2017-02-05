i did a session making "techno" the other day



basically all the edm wingdings and all the electro housers who ruined tech house have realised that they ain't cool so now they're calling their brobeats "techno"



even deadmouse is at it



so all thongs considered the "cool" techno people will have to start making something else so they can retain their sense of superiority



i think they will start making uplifting trance but they will call it deep electro or fuckbeat or brownbass



I actually heard someone trying to say that there is now a genre called "global bass music" apparently its an umbrella term that can cover house, techno, breaks, garage, d+b, glitch, dubstep , trap and hip hop



maybe it would be better if "global bass music" was just shortened to "Music" ???



