It is currently Sun Feb 05, 2017 6:36 am




TT_
 Post subject: Re: Now! Techno 2017!
PostPosted: Wed Feb 01, 2017 2:58 pm 
Forum Veteran
Joined: Mon Dec 06, 2004 12:48 am
Posts: 17600
Location: synth
Doomo wrote:
all the bollocks to do with PRS etc.


one man's ceiling is another man's floor

one man's admin is another man's paycheque
Dan Badbro_
 Post subject: Re: Now! Techno 2017!
PostPosted: Wed Feb 01, 2017 4:29 pm 
Forum Veteran
Joined: Mon Jul 17, 2006 9:45 pm
Posts: 22146
Location: Makes U think, doesn't it?
Everyday Sexism :roll:

Up your game ppl

~Lander~ wrote:
I don't want too many sparkles in this


Doomo
 Post subject: Re: Now! Techno 2017!
PostPosted: Wed Feb 01, 2017 4:33 pm 
Forum Veteran
Joined: Tue Jan 10, 2006 1:39 pm
Posts: 11885
Location: cuntford
TT_ wrote:
Doomo wrote:
all the bollocks to do with PRS etc.


one man's ceiling is another man's floor

one man's admin is another man's paycheque


absolutely right, although it means small stations are not economically viable so we end up with a handful of big stations playing the same guff that feeds the big named artists.

I local pirate station was busted the other day. It had been going for about 6 months so I think they did well :)

Deep house with a pretty lush vocal. Its actually quite good 8)

Link to track on SoundCloud
DJ Racist Haircut
 Post subject: Re: Now! Techno 2017!
PostPosted: Thu Feb 02, 2017 8:08 am 
Forum Veteran
Joined: Fri Jun 16, 2006 9:41 pm
Posts: 12029
Location: Yer mum.
Also, listen to Flanders. She knows her shit. :)

Synthetic Aperture (NSBRadio) - breakbeat, dnb - 1st & 3rd Wednesdays 9-11pm GMT
Beyond Control (Voice FM, Southampton 103.9FM) - strictly techno - every Sat 11pm-1am
The Precipice (Brap FM) - techno, breakbeat, dnb, psytrance, downtempo, etc - now retired, but archives available here.
Dan Badbro_
 Post subject: Re: Now! Techno 2017!
PostPosted: Thu Feb 02, 2017 11:47 am 
Forum Veteran
Joined: Mon Jul 17, 2006 9:45 pm
Posts: 22146
Location: Makes U think, doesn't it?
Don't believe the hype... she's currently listening to Shania

~Lander~ wrote:
I don't want too many sparkles in this


TT_
 Post subject: Re: Now! Techno 2017!
PostPosted: Sat Feb 04, 2017 3:22 pm 
Forum Veteran
Joined: Mon Dec 06, 2004 12:48 am
Posts: 17600
Location: synth
i did a session making "techno" the other day

basically all the edm wingdings and all the electro housers who ruined tech house have realised that they ain't cool so now they're calling their brobeats "techno"

even deadmouse is at it

so all thongs considered the "cool" techno people will have to start making something else so they can retain their sense of superiority

i think they will start making uplifting trance but they will call it deep electro or fuckbeat or brownbass

I actually heard someone trying to say that there is now a genre called "global bass music" apparently its an umbrella term that can cover house, techno, breaks, garage, d+b, glitch, dubstep , trap and hip hop

maybe it would be better if "global bass music" was just shortened to "Music" ???
TT_
 Post subject: Re: Now! Techno 2017!
PostPosted: Sat Feb 04, 2017 3:31 pm 
Forum Veteran
Joined: Mon Dec 06, 2004 12:48 am
Posts: 17600
Location: synth


DJ Racist Haircut
 Post subject: Re: Now! Techno 2017!
PostPosted: Sat Feb 04, 2017 11:53 pm 
Forum Veteran
Joined: Fri Jun 16, 2006 9:41 pm
Posts: 12029
Location: Yer mum.
Lament. :(



Stuff like this is more what I'm on about. ;)




Synthetic Aperture (NSBRadio) - breakbeat, dnb - 1st & 3rd Wednesdays 9-11pm GMT
Beyond Control (Voice FM, Southampton 103.9FM) - strictly techno - every Sat 11pm-1am
The Precipice (Brap FM) - techno, breakbeat, dnb, psytrance, downtempo, etc - now retired, but archives available here.
