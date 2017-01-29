HOME   :  MUSIC DISCUSSION  :  MIXES & RADIO  :  PRODUCTION TIPS & TRACKS  :  EVENT LISTINGS
djjd
 Post subject: Now! Techno 2017!
PostPosted: Fri Jan 27, 2017 10:41 am 
Joined: Wed Dec 24, 2003 2:15 pm
Posts: 24745
Location: adding to the sum total of human knowledge
Please post all the best of your technos. I particularly like hard, acid, no breakdowns and atonal shite, I dislike minimal and tech house shite.

Astonish me with your drivel you sexy middle earthers.

http://www.mixcloud.com/jackdavies3597789/quirk-mix-jd/


BLista
 Post subject: Re: Now! Techno 2017!
PostPosted: Fri Jan 27, 2017 12:03 pm 
Joined: Tue Jan 24, 2006 12:37 pm
Posts: 46008
You can't make me, you're not my mum :|
Dan Badbro_
 Post subject: Re: Now! Techno 2017!
PostPosted: Fri Jan 27, 2017 12:05 pm 
Joined: Mon Jul 17, 2006 9:45 pm
Posts: 22128
Location: Makes U think, doesn't it?
https://youtu.be/wl1ZrEza7uY

~Lander~ wrote:
I don't want too many sparkles in this


djjd
 Post subject: Re: Now! Techno 2017!
PostPosted: Fri Jan 27, 2017 12:17 pm 
Joined: Wed Dec 24, 2003 2:15 pm
Posts: 24745
Location: adding to the sum total of human knowledge
BLista wrote:
You can't make me, you're not my mum :|


Come off it you'd go right out your way for your mum, as we all would/have/will do again.

http://www.mixcloud.com/jackdavies3597789/quirk-mix-jd/
Watoo
 Post subject: Re: Now! Techno 2017!
PostPosted: Fri Jan 27, 2017 2:02 pm 
Joined: Sat Aug 27, 2005 6:04 am
Posts: 9473
Location: Manchester
Dan Badbro_ wrote:
https://youtu.be/wl1ZrEza7uY


I used to knock about with Graham when he lived in Manchester. Good lad.

Image
Dan Badbro_
 Post subject: Re: Now! Techno 2017!
PostPosted: Fri Jan 27, 2017 2:37 pm 
Joined: Mon Jul 17, 2006 9:45 pm
Posts: 22128
Location: Makes U think, doesn't it?
What went wrong?

~Lander~ wrote:
I don't want too many sparkles in this


Watoo
 Post subject: Re: Now! Techno 2017!
PostPosted: Fri Jan 27, 2017 2:46 pm 
Joined: Sat Aug 27, 2005 6:04 am
Posts: 9473
Location: Manchester
He tried to cop off with my ex and then moved to London to become a hipster techno freak (trufax).

Image
Dan Badbro_
 Post subject: I'll be your ex
PostPosted: Fri Jan 27, 2017 2:50 pm 
Joined: Mon Jul 17, 2006 9:45 pm
Posts: 22128
Location: Makes U think, doesn't it?
:lol:

~Lander~ wrote:
I don't want too many sparkles in this


TT_
 Post subject: Re: Now! Techno 2017!
PostPosted: Fri Jan 27, 2017 2:56 pm 
Joined: Mon Dec 06, 2004 12:48 am
Posts: 17570
Location: synth
Dan Badbro_ wrote:


Tam precision likes this

he's not sure how the average tax payer would feel about the arts council funding though

the average tax payer might say "can't you just put 2 unlimited on?"

the average tax payer might say "can't he just get some proper records instead of these broken ones?"

the average tax payer would be right

fuck the average tax payer
TT_
 Post subject: Re: Now! Techno 2017!
PostPosted: Fri Jan 27, 2017 2:57 pm 
Joined: Mon Dec 06, 2004 12:48 am
Posts: 17570
Location: synth
Watoo wrote:
He tried to cop off with my ex and then moved to London to become a hipster techno freak (trufax).



that'll do it
MrNobody01
 Post subject: Re: Now! Techno 2017!
PostPosted: Fri Jan 27, 2017 4:09 pm 
Joined: Sat Mar 10, 2007 11:28 am
Posts: 2637
Location: hidden in madness





fastOsloW sundays 11-13 gmt
let fastOsloW be your dj: fastoslow@mr-nobody.net
fastosloW on myspace: http://www.myspace.com/fastoslow
dont hide the madness.
Image

new mix you can have ;)

Link to track on SoundCloud


djjd
 Post subject: Re: Now! Techno 2017!
PostPosted: Fri Jan 27, 2017 4:41 pm 
Joined: Wed Dec 24, 2003 2:15 pm
Posts: 24745
Location: adding to the sum total of human knowledge
Thanks will ch3ck this wh3n I get ome x

http://www.mixcloud.com/jackdavies3597789/quirk-mix-jd/
Dan Badbro_
 Post subject: Re: Now! Techno 2017!
PostPosted: Fri Jan 27, 2017 5:48 pm 
Joined: Mon Jul 17, 2006 9:45 pm
Posts: 22128
Location: Makes U think, doesn't it?
Really Flanders xx should be chiming in

~Lander~ wrote:
I don't want too many sparkles in this


MrNobody01
 Post subject: Re: Now! Techno 2017!
PostPosted: Fri Jan 27, 2017 6:15 pm 
Joined: Sat Mar 10, 2007 11:28 am
Posts: 2637
Location: hidden in madness

fastOsloW sundays 11-13 gmt
let fastOsloW be your dj: fastoslow@mr-nobody.net
fastosloW on myspace: http://www.myspace.com/fastoslow
dont hide the madness.
Image

new mix you can have ;)

Link to track on SoundCloud
Dan Badbro_
 Post subject: Re: Now! Techno 2017!
PostPosted: Fri Jan 27, 2017 6:49 pm 
Joined: Mon Jul 17, 2006 9:45 pm
Posts: 22128
Location: Makes U think, doesn't it?
Flanders xx says she is made of 96% techno.

HTH

~Lander~ wrote:
I don't want too many sparkles in this


