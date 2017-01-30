HOME   :  MUSIC DISCUSSION  :  MIXES & RADIO  :  PRODUCTION TIPS & TRACKS  :  EVENT LISTINGS
TT_
 Re: DeadHorsePoll 2017
Fri Jan 27, 2017 3:48 pm 
Joined: Mon Dec 06, 2004 12:48 am
Posts: 17572
Location: synth
Breakspoll 2017 is being held in the drip tray of Jimmy brayk's fridge i believe
MrNobody01
 Re: DeadHorsePoll 2017
Fri Jan 27, 2017 4:05 pm 
Joined: Sat Mar 10, 2007 11:28 am
Posts: 2637
Location: hidden in madness
braaakspullover should come back, but i miss the nsb chrismas party more!! so i vote more nsb party`s since it gives me a excuse to fly over to the UK and get smashed!! :-D

also there should be a best braaks radio option thingy!! (its my only change to win/not win something)

hmm the more i type the less sense it makes... ooooh and kiddie/baby raves are amazyballs.. and don't get me started on the alcohol free raves.. you know the ones people go to before work...

_j_
 Re: DeadHorsePoll 2017
Fri Jan 27, 2017 5:08 pm 
Joined: Fri Dec 16, 2016 2:15 pm
Posts: 19
Danny wrote:
Am I being very silly when I say I'd like to go to breakspoll again? Are they actually still putting it on? I know it wasn't being held at Fabric anymore, but I haven't been keeping track tbh.
I still listen to breaks, I even buy some tunes here and there (and I'm not even a DJ!)

I asked this question recently and nobody seemed to know the answer then either.

I'm guessing it's not still held at Fabric...
Dan Badbro_
 Re: DeadHorsePoll 2017
Fri Jan 27, 2017 5:54 pm 
Joined: Mon Jul 17, 2006 9:45 pm
Posts: 22128
Location: Makes U think, doesn't it?
It's up to Jimmy.

Bug him about it.

Ask for a set.

Or do a party in Oslo/Holland and just call it breakspoll... Can I have a set?

MrNobody01
 Re: DeadHorsePoll 2017
Fri Jan 27, 2017 6:09 pm 
Joined: Sat Mar 10, 2007 11:28 am
Posts: 2637
Location: hidden in madness
Dan Badbro_ wrote:
It's up to Jimmy.

Bug him about it.

Ask for a set.

Or do a party in Oslo/Holland and just call it breakspoll... Can I have a set?


you can have 2 sets :-D

LTJ_Nukem
 Re: DeadHorsePoll 2017
Fri Jan 27, 2017 6:44 pm 
Joined: Thu May 28, 2009 2:40 pm
Posts: 5638
Location: Space, the final frontier
_j_ wrote:
Danny wrote:
Am I being very silly when I say I'd like to go to breakspoll again? Are they actually still putting it on? I know it wasn't being held at Fabric anymore, but I haven't been keeping track tbh.
I still listen to breaks, I even buy some tunes here and there (and I'm not even a DJ!)

I asked this question recently and nobody seemed to know the answer then either.

I'm guessing it's not still held at Fabric...



Last Breakspoll was in Manchester I think...

shaman
 Re: DeadHorsePoll 2017
Fri Jan 27, 2017 8:26 pm 
Joined: Thu Jul 17, 2003 11:25 pm
Posts: 37675
Dan Badbro_ wrote:
Why do you need an excuse?


It avoids the creepy old man look. How's your nightlife going tw?

shaman
 Re: DeadHorsePoll 2017
Fri Jan 27, 2017 8:28 pm 
Joined: Thu Jul 17, 2003 11:25 pm
Posts: 37675
TT_ wrote:
I have no children but im imagining it goes something like this

yes tarquin thats right - you put your hands in the air and scream tttttuuuuuuune when the DJ plays anything by the prodigy

and this tarquin is how i met your mother, she was out of her mind on third rate cocaine and a lack of self worth

I was high ON LIFE tarquin HIGH ON LIFE, that and a half gram of vetinary grade ketamine

you take the ketamine tarquin and you shove it up your nose

then you wait for the minimal house to kick in

look cressida, look, look at little tarquin, thats his first proper gurn. Thats it tarqy GURN for your mother me boy

whats that? you dont like this music? you think we should all grow up and stop indoctrinating you into the pantheon of tragedy that was our youth? you think that raving is only for dullards and buffoons these days? You think that what gets called techno these days is a pale imitation of the REAL techno daddy heard back in the day in rotterdam? You think daddy should ease back on the charlie ?

Oh no cressida, we must have fed tarqy some non organic brocoli and now he's going to grow up to be a footballer

Tarqy listen to daddy, the charlie is daddie's medicine ok ? just like your calpol ok TARQY? what do you mean when you say "fuck off daddy you're a tragic waste of space and your idea of house music is totally LATE"

SHUT UP TARQUIN AND TAKE YOUR MEDICINE YOU UNGRATEFUL LITTLE SHIT

DO YOU KNOW HOW MUCH DADDY HATES HIS JOB AND HIS LIFE DO YOU TARQUIN? DO YOU ?

DO YOU KNOW HOW MUCH THOSE FUCKING ORGANIC GRISSINI COST ?


It's exactly like that. When are you playing?

TT_
 Re: DeadHorsePoll 2017
Fri Jan 27, 2017 10:34 pm 
Joined: Mon Dec 06, 2004 12:48 am
Posts: 17572
Location: synth
next week :violin:
shaman
 Re: DeadHorsePoll 2017
Sun Jan 29, 2017 1:37 am 
Joined: Thu Jul 17, 2003 11:25 pm
Posts: 37675
:spectrum:

Dan Badbro_
 Re: DeadHorsePoll 2017
Sun Jan 29, 2017 10:37 am 
Joined: Mon Jul 17, 2006 9:45 pm
Posts: 22128
Location: Makes U think, doesn't it?
Ban

shaman
 Re: DeadHorsePoll 2017
Sun Jan 29, 2017 9:09 pm 
Joined: Thu Jul 17, 2003 11:25 pm
Posts: 37675
Dan

TT_
 Re: DeadHorsePoll 2017
Mon Jan 30, 2017 3:57 am 
Joined: Mon Dec 06, 2004 12:48 am
Posts: 17572
Location: synth
Bandai
