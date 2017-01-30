TT_ wrote:

I have no children but im imagining it goes something like this



yes tarquin thats right - you put your hands in the air and scream tttttuuuuuuune when the DJ plays anything by the prodigy



and this tarquin is how i met your mother, she was out of her mind on third rate cocaine and a lack of self worth



I was high ON LIFE tarquin HIGH ON LIFE, that and a half gram of vetinary grade ketamine



you take the ketamine tarquin and you shove it up your nose



then you wait for the minimal house to kick in



look cressida, look, look at little tarquin, thats his first proper gurn. Thats it tarqy GURN for your mother me boy



whats that? you dont like this music? you think we should all grow up and stop indoctrinating you into the pantheon of tragedy that was our youth? you think that raving is only for dullards and buffoons these days? You think that what gets called techno these days is a pale imitation of the REAL techno daddy heard back in the day in rotterdam? You think daddy should ease back on the charlie ?



Oh no cressida, we must have fed tarqy some non organic brocoli and now he's going to grow up to be a footballer



Tarqy listen to daddy, the charlie is daddie's medicine ok ? just like your calpol ok TARQY? what do you mean when you say "fuck off daddy you're a tragic waste of space and your idea of house music is totally LATE"



SHUT UP TARQUIN AND TAKE YOUR MEDICINE YOU UNGRATEFUL LITTLE SHIT



DO YOU KNOW HOW MUCH DADDY HATES HIS JOB AND HIS LIFE DO YOU TARQUIN? DO YOU ?



DO YOU KNOW HOW MUCH THOSE FUCKING ORGANIC GRISSINI COST ?

It's exactly like that. When are you playing?