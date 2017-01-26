HOME   :  MUSIC DISCUSSION  :  MIXES & RADIO  :  PRODUCTION TIPS & TRACKS  :  EVENT LISTINGS
It is currently Thu Jan 26, 2017 8:33 am




Author Message
Dan Badbro_
PostPosted: Wed Jan 25, 2017 9:03 pm 
Just watched https://youtu.be/vSDD8rgUiNc

None of it made any sense

It's a video explaining Steely Dan's Deacon Blues.

I feel like I should understand it.

~Lander~ wrote:
I don't want too many sparkles in this


Last edited by Dan Badbro_ on Thu Jan 26, 2017 5:32 am, edited 1 time in total.

Dan Badbro_
PostPosted: Wed Jan 25, 2017 9:04 pm 
I understood the words.

~Lander~ wrote:
I don't want too many sparkles in this


Dan Badbro_
PostPosted: Wed Jan 25, 2017 9:06 pm 
I think my point is that I watched a few of the guy's videos about art and whilst I've never studied it, I could understand and appreciate everything said. Then when watching the music ones I was way out of my depth.

I am musically retarded

~Lander~ wrote:
I don't want too many sparkles in this


TT_
PostPosted: Thu Jan 26, 2017 4:21 am 
fuck steely dan

fuck the bellend who made this vid

he only manages to identify one chord and then expects us to believe he is an expert

only muso wankers like steely dan

the same cunts who like frank zappa

you're missing nothing dan, this video means nothing

when he says "the sax solo is the most important part of the song" you KNOW he's a tosser
Dan Badbro_
PostPosted: Thu Jan 26, 2017 5:29 am 
:D

Cheers €Tam_

Should I also disregard his views on art and film?

~Lander~ wrote:
I don't want too many sparkles in this


TT_
PostPosted: Thu Jan 26, 2017 6:50 am 
probably

tbh
