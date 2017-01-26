Joined: Wed Aug 25, 2004 4:46 pm Posts: 562 Location: Sydney, AU
Well, what a truly magical night that was!
We're truly pleased to have brought you our first — of hopefully, many — Attic events and will reflect on this one with big smiles for a long, long time!
Thank you to everyone who came out and supported us — there were positive vibes right throughout the place from start-to-finish, and everyone in attendance was incredibly complimentary.
To see a project we've envisioned and carefully-crafted over some time — whilst throwing our blood and sweat into it in the process! — turn into something so wonderful leaves us with an enormous sense of satisfaction.
So, with that, here is my recorded set from the evening. I played after Rabbit Taxi and right before Fouk. The crowd response was exceptional, and seeing it all build up in anticipation four our headline act was highly satisfying!
We'll be back at it again very soon, so stay tuned for further announcements and dates by liking us on Facebook!
Thanks again, everyone. It's been our absolute pleasure.
