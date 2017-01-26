Poster-lite

We're truly pleased to have brought you our first — of hopefully, many — Attic events and will reflect on this one with big smiles for a long, long time!



Thank you to everyone who came out and supported us — there were positive vibes right throughout the place from start-to-finish, and everyone in attendance was incredibly complimentary.



To see a project we've envisioned and carefully-crafted over some time — whilst throwing our blood and sweat into it in the process! — turn into something so wonderful leaves us with an enormous sense of satisfaction.



So, with that, here is my recorded set from the evening. I played after Rabbit Taxi and right before Fouk. The crowd response was exceptional, and seeing it all build up in anticipation four our headline act was highly satisfying!



We'll be back at it again very soon, so stay tuned for further announcements and dates by liking us on Facebook!



Thanks again, everyone. It's been our absolute pleasure.





Link to track on SoundCloud



> Download Here



> Soundcloud Link



: Tracklisting:

01 : U-Dee - Bald Spot Jam (Original Mix) [Delusions Of Grandeur]

02 : CTEPEO '57 - 'Kackwursthouse' (Original Mix) [Voyage Recordings]

03 : Rhode & Brown - 'Snabsnus' (Original Mix) [Toy Tonics]

04 : Coeo - 'Pajama Stomp' (Original Mix) [Razor-N-Tape Records]

05 : Dan Kye - 'Change' (Original Mix) [Rhythm Section International]

06 : Matt Hughes - 'Biodigital Jazz' (Original Mix) [Editorial Records]

07 : Cassio Kohl - 'Hear Me' (Original Mix) [Futureboogie Recordings]

08 : Soultronic & Kiu D. - 'My Man' (Original Mix) [Masterworks Music]

09 : Cody Currie - 'Apollo 11' (Original Mix) [Pusic Records]

10 : Pontchartrain - 'Get Over You' (Original Mix) [Whiskey Disco]

11 : Voodoo Whiskey - 'Blueberry Muffins' (Original Mix) [Masterworks Music]

12 : Arturo Garces - 'Move You' (Original Mix) [Robsoul Recordings]

13 : Lux Experience - 'Your Luv' (Original Mix) [Masterworks Music]

14 : Brame & Hamo - 'Clockwerk' (Original Mix) [Splendor & Squalour]

15 : Bas Roos - 'Exotism' (Original Mix) [PIV Records]

16 : Black Loops - 'Sex' (Original Mix) [Toy Tonics]

17 : Phil Weeks - 'She Can't Love You' (Instrumental) [Robsoul Recordings]

18 : Coeo - 'Back In The Days' (Original Mix) [Toy Tonics]

