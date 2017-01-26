HOME   :  MUSIC DISCUSSION  :  MIXES & RADIO  :  PRODUCTION TIPS & TRACKS  :  EVENT LISTINGS
It is currently Thu Jan 26, 2017 8:33 am




Dan Badbro_
 Post subject: Everything is terrible
PostPosted: Mon Jan 23, 2017 3:48 am 
Offline
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
User avatar

Joined: Mon Jul 17, 2006 9:45 pm
Posts: 22091
Location: Makes U think, doesn't it?
Depression is a motherfucker

_________________
~Lander~ wrote:
I don't want too many sparkles in this


Top
 Profile  
Reply with quote  
Dan Badbro_
PostPosted: Mon Jan 23, 2017 8:06 am 
Offline
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
User avatar

Joined: Mon Jul 17, 2006 9:45 pm
Posts: 22091
Location: Makes U think, doesn't it?
Yup

_________________
~Lander~ wrote:
I don't want too many sparkles in this


Top
 Profile  
Reply with quote  
Dan Badbro_
PostPosted: Mon Jan 23, 2017 10:01 am 
Offline
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
User avatar

Joined: Mon Jul 17, 2006 9:45 pm
Posts: 22091
Location: Makes U think, doesn't it?
It sure is

_________________
~Lander~ wrote:
I don't want too many sparkles in this


Top
 Profile  
Reply with quote  
Watoo
PostPosted: Mon Jan 23, 2017 10:12 am 
Offline
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
User avatar

Joined: Sat Aug 27, 2005 6:04 am
Posts: 9452
Location: Manchester
Agreed. Just coming out the otherside of a pretty shitty bout of it. Starting to feel the love again.

*hugs* (if you want them)

_________________
Image
Top
 Profile  
Reply with quote  
Doomo
PostPosted: Mon Jan 23, 2017 12:07 pm 
Offline
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
User avatar

Joined: Tue Jan 10, 2006 1:39 pm
Posts: 11870
Location: cuntford
Winter really doesn't fucking help. Its woeful enough for peeps without depression.

hugs Dan btw

_________________
Deep house with a pretty lush vocal. Its actually quite good 8)

Link to track on SoundCloud
Top
 Profile  
Reply with quote  
Watoo
PostPosted: Mon Jan 23, 2017 12:09 pm 
Offline
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
User avatar

Joined: Sat Aug 27, 2005 6:04 am
Posts: 9452
Location: Manchester
Important to remember it's temporary. If you start to feel it isn't or you feel helpless seek help.

_________________
Image
Top
 Profile  
Reply with quote  
ag4111
PostPosted: Mon Jan 23, 2017 12:53 pm 
Offline
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
User avatar

Joined: Fri Oct 24, 2003 11:11 am
Posts: 108199
Location: 20%
Random needs a bumming

_________________
Image
Bin Jesus wrote:
Clod has been meeting for illicit blindfold sessions in a dark room with a hot white women he met online.

Jeremy Kyle reveals that clod has in fact been banging not only a dude, but a his own estranged half chinese son from a former interracial marriage that ended so badly it left him bitter and incredibly racist.

Image
Top
 Profile  
Reply with quote  
_fries
PostPosted: Mon Jan 23, 2017 1:37 pm 
Offline
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran

Joined: Mon Jul 30, 2007 9:17 am
Posts: 12615
Location: deploying safety wink
lot of things are shitty mate but good stuff is out there and does/will come around...like a bumming from betty.

_________________
emskina flange wrote:
free the number 1 a cut above some of these other bozos
Top
 Profile  
Reply with quote  
Dan Badbro_
PostPosted: Mon Jan 23, 2017 1:55 pm 
Offline
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
User avatar

Joined: Mon Jul 17, 2006 9:45 pm
Posts: 22091
Location: Makes U think, doesn't it?
Cheers guise

It's a regular feature. Comes n goes.

@betty
Is there a porn for extreme runny nose?

_________________
~Lander~ wrote:
I don't want too many sparkles in this


Top
 Profile  
Reply with quote  
TT_
PostPosted: Mon Jan 23, 2017 2:34 pm 
Offline
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
User avatar

Joined: Mon Dec 06, 2004 12:48 am
Posts: 17542
Location: synth
A radbro is for life , not just Xmas
Top
 Profile  
Reply with quote  
TT_
PostPosted: Mon Jan 23, 2017 2:35 pm 
Offline
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
User avatar

Joined: Mon Dec 06, 2004 12:48 am
Posts: 17542
Location: synth
I would be more than happy to skip Dec , Jan and Feb each and every year
Top
 Profile  
Reply with quote  
Doomo
PostPosted: Mon Jan 23, 2017 2:52 pm 
Offline
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
User avatar

Joined: Tue Jan 10, 2006 1:39 pm
Posts: 11870
Location: cuntford
Fuck yeah :bang: we are working on it but its a way off yet (a plan to be able to skip said months by not being in the UK)

_________________
Deep house with a pretty lush vocal. Its actually quite good 8)

Link to track on SoundCloud
Top
 Profile  
Reply with quote  
TT_
PostPosted: Mon Jan 23, 2017 3:06 pm 
Offline
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
User avatar

Joined: Mon Dec 06, 2004 12:48 am
Posts: 17542
Location: synth
most of my hippy new age snowflake buddies piss off to thailand dec to feb

i think i should become a snowflake
Top
 Profile  
Reply with quote  
Doomo
PostPosted: Mon Jan 23, 2017 3:41 pm 
Offline
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
User avatar

Joined: Tue Jan 10, 2006 1:39 pm
Posts: 11870
Location: cuntford
Yes, although there is the slight problem of keeping up the day job :lol: Singapore is more doable as we have an office there so I could just do a normal day but fuck off on jollies at weekends. Got a few years before the youngest is old enough to allow this.

_________________
Deep house with a pretty lush vocal. Its actually quite good 8)

Link to track on SoundCloud
Top
 Profile  
Reply with quote  
Dan Badbro_
PostPosted: Mon Jan 23, 2017 7:18 pm 
Offline
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
User avatar

Joined: Mon Jul 17, 2006 9:45 pm
Posts: 22091
Location: Makes U think, doesn't it?
The Dutch leader says

If u don't like it here, fuck off.

:lol:

Sheik my hand

_________________
~Lander~ wrote:
I don't want too many sparkles in this


Top
 Profile  
Reply with quote  
