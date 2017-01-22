HOME   :  MUSIC DISCUSSION  :  MIXES & RADIO  :  PRODUCTION TIPS & TRACKS  :  EVENT LISTINGS
It is currently Sun Jan 22, 2017 8:14 am




DJ Racist Haircut
 Post subject: New berks
PostPosted: Sat Jan 21, 2017 1:41 pm 
Forum Veteran
Joined: Fri Jun 16, 2006 9:41 pm
Posts: 12023
Location: Yer mum.
So, I've barely bought any new berks for almost 2 years, and the majority of what I play tends to be from around the turn of the millennium, anyway.

Can you recommend any decent labels or artists I should check out, besides Scarcity & Deep Garnet. I like proggy/techy stuff, mostly.

Synthetic Aperture (NSBRadio) - breakbeat, dnb - 1st & 3rd Wednesdays 9-11pm GMT
Beyond Control (Voice FM, Southampton 103.9FM) - strictly techno - every Sat 11pm-1am
The Precipice (Brap FM) - techno, breakbeat, dnb, psytrance, downtempo, etc - now retired, but archives available here.


T.R.O.
 Post subject: Re: New berks
PostPosted: Sat Jan 21, 2017 9:00 pm 
Forum Veteran
Joined: Mon Jun 20, 2005 11:31 am
Posts: 3227
Location: Berlin
Kiosek is a nice label.


OUT NOW:
Journeyman & Barrcode - Feel The Rhythm (T.R.O. remix) [VIM Bronze]
T.R.O. - No Name [VIM Bronze]
DiGiTroLL - White Glove (T.R.O. remix) [VIM Bronze]
Dr. Schmidt - Dynamo (T.R.O. remix) [Maschinen Musik]

T.R.O. on Twitter, on Soundcloud
furioso-records.de, Furioso on Soundcloud
