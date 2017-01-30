HOME   :  MUSIC DISCUSSION  :  MIXES & RADIO  :  PRODUCTION TIPS & TRACKS  :  EVENT LISTINGS
It is currently Mon Jan 30, 2017 11:05 am




Author Message
Radium
 Post subject: New remix posted
PostPosted: Fri Jan 20, 2017 1:37 pm 
Offline
Lurker
Lurker

Joined: Fri Jan 20, 2017 1:30 pm
Posts: 3
https://youtube.com/watch?v=Duot0VctMBg

A remix for everyone to dance ur assez off to... Enjoy


TT_
 Post subject: Re: New remix posted
PostPosted: Sat Jan 21, 2017 4:34 am 
Offline
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
User avatar

Joined: Mon Dec 06, 2004 12:48 am
Posts: 17572
Location: synth
sounds a bit stiff
Radium
 Post subject: Re: New remix posted
PostPosted: Sat Jan 21, 2017 10:42 pm 
Offline
Lurker
Lurker

Joined: Fri Jan 20, 2017 1:30 pm
Posts: 3
Thanks for the listen... If u have any suggestions that would be great
TT_
 Post subject: Re: New remix posted
PostPosted: Sun Jan 22, 2017 5:36 pm 
Offline
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
User avatar

Joined: Mon Dec 06, 2004 12:48 am
Posts: 17572
Location: synth


put a breakbeat in it?
Radium
 Post subject: Re: New remix posted
PostPosted: Tue Jan 24, 2017 3:03 am 
Offline
Lurker
Lurker

Joined: Fri Jan 20, 2017 1:30 pm
Posts: 3
Interesting... Thank you
Orum
 Post subject: Re: New remix posted
PostPosted: Wed Jan 25, 2017 4:40 pm 
Offline
Lurker
Lurker

Joined: Wed Jan 25, 2017 4:35 pm
Posts: 2
O think singing is a bit to quiet but in general, I like it :)
Protoplasym
 Post subject: Re: New remix posted
PostPosted: Mon Jan 30, 2017 3:51 am 
Offline
Noob
Noob

Joined: Mon Jan 02, 2017 3:08 am
Posts: 22
Cool tune.
