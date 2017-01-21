HOME   :  MUSIC DISCUSSION  :  MIXES & RADIO  :  PRODUCTION TIPS & TRACKS  :  EVENT LISTINGS
TT_
 Post subject: BUILD THE WALL
PostPosted: Fri Jan 20, 2017 5:00 am 
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
Joined: Mon Dec 06, 2004 12:48 am
Posts: 17501
Location: synth
FUCKING SNOWFLAKE LIBTARD MONOFUCKBUCKET SHIT-TARD WHEATY BASTRARDS

ALL OF THEM

LINE THEM UP


BLista
 Post subject: Re: BUILD THE WALL
PostPosted: Fri Jan 20, 2017 9:02 am 
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran

Joined: Tue Jan 24, 2006 12:37 pm
Posts: 45994
Ready and lined up. :crack:
Dan Badbro_
 Post subject: Re: BUILD THE WALL
PostPosted: Fri Jan 20, 2017 10:23 am 
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
Joined: Mon Jul 17, 2006 9:45 pm
Posts: 22056
Location: Makes U think, doesn't it?
The current plan is stink bombs :lol:

~Lander~ wrote:
I don't want too many sparkles in this


LTJ_Nukem
 Post subject: Re: BUILD THE WALL
PostPosted: Fri Jan 20, 2017 12:36 pm 
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
Joined: Thu May 28, 2009 2:40 pm
Posts: 5622
Location: Space, the final frontier
If we build it, they will cone

alex_virr wrote:
I've probably read more science fiction that you have books of any kind in your entire life.

I've read enough already for 2 lifetimes.
TT_
 Post subject: Re: BUILD THE WALL
PostPosted: Fri Jan 20, 2017 3:37 pm 
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
Joined: Mon Dec 06, 2004 12:48 am
Posts: 17501
Location: synth
NOBODY BUILDS WALLS BETTER THAN ME
Lightshapers
 Post subject: Re: BUILD THE WALL
PostPosted: Fri Jan 20, 2017 4:31 pm 
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
Joined: Mon Sep 20, 2010 10:54 am
Posts: 6219
Location: ooga chaka ooga chaka ooga ooga ooga chaka
ill be impressed if he makes it through today without someone taking a shot at him

https://soundcloud.com/lightshapers
https://soundcloud.com/lombardiandkostello
Lightshapers
 Post subject: Re: BUILD THE WALL
PostPosted: Fri Jan 20, 2017 5:24 pm 
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
Joined: Mon Sep 20, 2010 10:54 am
Posts: 6219
Location: ooga chaka ooga chaka ooga ooga ooga chaka
the kids all look like they were trapped in a room and forced to watch the A-team on repeat for fashion tips
Image

https://soundcloud.com/lightshapers
https://soundcloud.com/lombardiandkostello
TT_
 Post subject: Re: BUILD THE WALL
PostPosted: Sat Jan 21, 2017 4:32 am 
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
Joined: Mon Dec 06, 2004 12:48 am
Posts: 17501
Location: synth
GOD BLESS AMERICA

WE WILL NOT FAIL
