Noob

Joined: Mon Oct 11, 2010 12:22 am

Posts: 44







Pack Preview:

https://soundcloud.com/speedsound-dj-to ... ava-sounds







If you are looking for rowdy, riotous, danceflooor shaking bangers then you are in the right place. This in-your-face tear away EDM sample pack contains the very best sounds that are sure to hit all the right spots! This pack mixes bang up-to-date electronica with a taste of traditional Persian music to provide a truly unique sonic texture.



The pack features 2 complete track construction kits, presented as WAV stems along with 40 high quality traditional Persian samples are included as a special bonus, just drag them into your DAW and instantly use these traditional sounds in your studio.



All samples are 100% royalty free and ready to download as 24 Bit WAV Files.



Over 1.7 GB of aggressive electronica samples including tearing synths and EDM bass sounds, dark atmospherics and FX and tough drum loops presented as 24 bit WAV stems: simply import each track into your DAW to instantly recreate the demo tracks.



download now:

http://www.dancemidisamples.com/nava-so ... vol-1.html







FOLLOW THE LABEL!



[FAN PAGE]

https://www.facebook.com/speedsoundmusic

[FB GROUP]

https://www.facebook.com/groups/speedsound.music

[REMIX CONTEST]

https://www.facebook.com/groups/speedsound.remix

[SOUNDCLOUD]

https://soundcloud.com/speedsound

[SAMPLE PACKS + DAW TEMPLATES]

https://soundcloud.com/speedsound-dj-tools

[YOUTUBE]

https://www.youtube.com/user/speedsoundtv

[INSTAGRAM]

https://instagram.com/speedsound.rec

[TWITTER]

https://twitter.com/speedsound

[MYSPACE]

https://myspace.com/speedsound

[BEATPORT]

http://www.beatport.com/label/speedsound/15756

[MIXCLOUD]

http://www.mixcloud.com/speedsound





CONTACT:

xvibe.com@gmail.com Pack Preview:If you are looking for rowdy, riotous, danceflooor shaking bangers then you are in the right place. This in-your-face tear away EDM sample pack contains the very best sounds that are sure to hit all the right spots! This pack mixes bang up-to-date electronica with a taste of traditional Persian music to provide a truly unique sonic texture.The pack features 2 complete track construction kits, presented as WAV stems along with 40 high quality traditional Persian samples are included as a special bonus, just drag them into your DAW and instantly use these traditional sounds in your studio.All samples are 100% royalty free and ready to download as 24 Bit WAV Files.Over 1.7 GB of aggressive electronica samples including tearing synths and EDM bass sounds, dark atmospherics and FX and tough drum loops presented as 24 bit WAV stems: simply import each track into your DAW to instantly recreate the demo tracks.download now:FOLLOW THE LABEL![FAN PAGE][FB GROUP][REMIX CONTEST][SOUNDCLOUD][SAMPLE PACKS + DAW TEMPLATES][YOUTUBE][INSTAGRAM][TWITTER][MYSPACE][BEATPORT][MIXCLOUD]CONTACT:



