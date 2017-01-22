HOME   :  MUSIC DISCUSSION  :  MIXES & RADIO  :  PRODUCTION TIPS & TRACKS  :  EVENT LISTINGS
REGISTER  :  LOGIN  :  OFF TOPIC  :  NEW USERS  :  FORUM INFO
Go to NSB Radio - Online Breakbeat Radio Station
Go to NSB Radio - Online Breakbeat Radio Station
ON NOW :: NSB RADIO - BREAKS & BEATS RADIO - THE WORLDS BIGGEST BREAKBEAT RADIO...
  192K STREAM Launch Radio in WinAMP Launch Radio in Windows Media Player Launch Radio in RealPlayer Launch Radio in iTunes Launch Web Player
SHOW TIMETABLE : CHAT ROOM : DOWNLOAD MP3 ARCHIVES
It is currently Sun Jan 22, 2017 8:14 am




Post new topic Reply to topic  Page 1 of 1
  [ 1 post ] 
  Previous topic | Next topic 
Author Message
speedsound
PostPosted: Fri Jan 20, 2017 12:19 am 
Offline
Noob
Noob

Joined: Mon Oct 11, 2010 12:22 am
Posts: 44
Image


Pack Preview:
https://soundcloud.com/speedsound-dj-to ... ava-sounds



If you are looking for rowdy, riotous, danceflooor shaking bangers then you are in the right place. This in-your-face tear away EDM sample pack contains the very best sounds that are sure to hit all the right spots! This pack mixes bang up-to-date electronica with a taste of traditional Persian music to provide a truly unique sonic texture.

The pack features 2 complete track construction kits, presented as WAV stems along with 40 high quality traditional Persian samples are included as a special bonus, just drag them into your DAW and instantly use these traditional sounds in your studio.

All samples are 100% royalty free and ready to download as 24 Bit WAV Files.

Over 1.7 GB of aggressive electronica samples including tearing synths and EDM bass sounds, dark atmospherics and FX and tough drum loops presented as 24 bit WAV stems: simply import each track into your DAW to instantly recreate the demo tracks.

download now:
http://www.dancemidisamples.com/nava-so ... vol-1.html



FOLLOW THE LABEL!

[FAN PAGE]
https://www.facebook.com/speedsoundmusic
[FB GROUP]
https://www.facebook.com/groups/speedsound.music
[REMIX CONTEST]
https://www.facebook.com/groups/speedsound.remix
[SOUNDCLOUD]
https://soundcloud.com/speedsound
[SAMPLE PACKS + DAW TEMPLATES]
https://soundcloud.com/speedsound-dj-tools
[YOUTUBE]
https://www.youtube.com/user/speedsoundtv
[INSTAGRAM]
https://instagram.com/speedsound.rec
[TWITTER]
https://twitter.com/speedsound
[MYSPACE]
https://myspace.com/speedsound
[BEATPORT]
http://www.beatport.com/label/speedsound/15756
[MIXCLOUD]
http://www.mixcloud.com/speedsound


CONTACT:
xvibe.com@gmail.com


Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on OrkutShare on DiggShare on MySpaceShare on DeliciousShare on Technorati
Top
 Profile  
Reply with quote  
Display posts from previous:  Sort by  
Post new topic Reply to topic  Page 1 of 1
  [ 1 post ] 

Board index » BREAKS, BEATS, BASS, MUSIC » PRODUCTION

All times are UTC [ DST ]

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: No registered users and 6 guests

You cannot post new topics in this forum
You cannot reply to topics in this forum
You cannot edit your posts in this forum
You cannot delete your posts in this forum
You cannot post attachments in this forum

Jump to:  
cron
Powered by iwtf.net & thetwopercent.co.uk