Dan Badbro_
 Post subject: What's on sheet 2?
PostPosted: Sun Jan 15, 2017 5:47 am 
Joined: Mon Jul 17, 2006 9:45 pm
Posts: 22039
Location: Makes U think, doesn't it?
Can't seem to navigate beyond page 1 when on mobile.

Please log with tech support.

~Lander~ wrote:
I don't want too many sparkles in this


TT_
 Post subject: Re: What's on sheet 2?
PostPosted: Sun Jan 15, 2017 2:01 pm 
Joined: Mon Dec 06, 2004 12:48 am
Posts: 17472
Location: synth
By the power of CSV

I have weilded the mighty mace of molog bal (open office - poor mans excel)

I have slewn the foul beast of January (my tax return)

yet today must my weary limbs do battle with another unspeakable foe (the mrs' tax return)

:woo:
Dan Badbro_
 Post subject: Re: What's on sheet 2?
PostPosted: Sun Jan 15, 2017 3:15 pm 
Joined: Mon Jul 17, 2006 9:45 pm
Posts: 22039
Location: Makes U think, doesn't it?
Sexist/Sexy

~Lander~ wrote:
I don't want too many sparkles in this


