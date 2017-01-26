HOME   :  MUSIC DISCUSSION  :  MIXES & RADIO  :  PRODUCTION TIPS & TRACKS  :  EVENT LISTINGS
It is currently Thu Jan 26, 2017 10:46 am




Lightshapers
 Post subject: Re: Wide awake club
PostPosted: Thu Jan 19, 2017 8:43 pm 
Forum Veteran
Joined: Mon Sep 20, 2010 10:54 am
Posts: 6219
Location: ooga chaka ooga chaka ooga ooga ooga chaka
TT_ wrote:
dan needs hot wocks from michaela strachan

so do i

PHWOAR

Image



timmy mallet is on my prob a celeb peado list

alng with

pat sharp
cliff richard
bruce forsyth
philip schofield
and that creepy cunt from cbeebies

basically, anyone whose too friendly :badgrin:

https://soundcloud.com/lightshapers
https://soundcloud.com/lombardiandkostello
Dan Badbro_
 Post subject: Re: Wide awake club
PostPosted: Thu Jan 19, 2017 9:10 pm 
Forum Veteran
Joined: Mon Jul 17, 2006 9:45 pm
Posts: 22091
Location: Makes U think, doesn't it?
Cliff should move to ur totes Deffo list

~Lander~ wrote:
I don't want too many sparkles in this


Lightshapers
 Post subject: Re: Wide awake club
PostPosted: Thu Jan 19, 2017 9:19 pm 
Forum Veteran
Joined: Mon Sep 20, 2010 10:54 am
Posts: 6219
Location: ooga chaka ooga chaka ooga ooga ooga chaka
lolz


edit*

https://soundcloud.com/lightshapers
https://soundcloud.com/lombardiandkostello
TT_
 Post subject: Re: Wide awake club
PostPosted: Fri Jan 20, 2017 2:46 am 
Forum Veteran
Joined: Mon Dec 06, 2004 12:48 am
Posts: 17542
Location: synth
in my dreams i would have been paedo'd by sarah greene

I watched celebrity antiques roadtrip with sarah greene and peter duncan the other day

greene must now be in her 60s

I bloody well still would

peter duncan wasnt looking too shabby either

:pervolin:
Lightshapers
 Post subject: Re: Wide awake club
PostPosted: Fri Jan 20, 2017 4:35 pm 
Forum Veteran
Joined: Mon Sep 20, 2010 10:54 am
Posts: 6219
Location: ooga chaka ooga chaka ooga ooga ooga chaka
:lol:

https://soundcloud.com/lightshapers
https://soundcloud.com/lombardiandkostello
Doomo
 Post subject: Re: Wide awake club
PostPosted: Mon Jan 23, 2017 12:09 pm 
Forum Veteran
Joined: Tue Jan 10, 2006 1:39 pm
Posts: 11870
Location: cuntford
just ... wrong :lol:

Deep house with a pretty lush vocal. Its actually quite good 8)

Link to track on SoundCloud
Dan Badbro_
 Post subject: Re: Wide awake club
PostPosted: Mon Jan 23, 2017 1:56 pm 
Forum Veteran
Joined: Mon Jul 17, 2006 9:45 pm
Posts: 22091
Location: Makes U think, doesn't it?
Celebrity armpits roadshow u say? :chin:

~Lander~ wrote:
I don't want too many sparkles in this


TT_
 Post subject: Re: Wide awake club
PostPosted: Mon Jan 23, 2017 2:36 pm 
Forum Veteran
Joined: Mon Dec 06, 2004 12:48 am
Posts: 17542
Location: synth
Mmmmmmmm yeah
Dan Badbro_
 Post subject: Re: Wide awake club
PostPosted: Mon Jan 23, 2017 7:20 pm 
Forum Veteran
Joined: Mon Jul 17, 2006 9:45 pm
Posts: 22091
Location: Makes U think, doesn't it?
Tbf I'm with u re Strachan

~Lander~ wrote:
I don't want too many sparkles in this


TT_
 Post subject: Re: Wide awake club
PostPosted: Mon Jan 23, 2017 7:40 pm 
Forum Veteran
Joined: Mon Dec 06, 2004 12:48 am
Posts: 17542
Location: synth
tag team ?
Dan Badbro_
 Post subject: Re: Wide awake club
PostPosted: Thu Jan 26, 2017 5:31 am 
Forum Veteran
Joined: Mon Jul 17, 2006 9:45 pm
Posts: 22091
Location: Makes U think, doesn't it?
Only if it's an early morning special

~Lander~ wrote:
I don't want too many sparkles in this


TT_
 Post subject: Re: Wide awake club
PostPosted: Thu Jan 26, 2017 6:49 am 
Forum Veteran
Joined: Mon Dec 06, 2004 12:48 am
Posts: 17542
Location: synth
LETS DO THIS SHIT
