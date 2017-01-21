HOME   :  MUSIC DISCUSSION  :  MIXES & RADIO  :  PRODUCTION TIPS & TRACKS  :  EVENT LISTINGS
Author Message
Lightshapers
 Post subject: Re: Wide awake club
PostPosted: Thu Jan 19, 2017 8:43 pm 
Forum Veteran
Joined: Mon Sep 20, 2010 10:54 am
Posts: 6219
Location: ooga chaka ooga chaka ooga ooga ooga chaka
TT_ wrote:
dan needs hot wocks from michaela strachan

so do i

PHWOAR

Image



timmy mallet is on my prob a celeb peado list

alng with

pat sharp
cliff richard
bruce forsyth
philip schofield
and that creepy cunt from cbeebies

basically, anyone whose too friendly :badgrin:

https://soundcloud.com/lightshapers
https://soundcloud.com/lombardiandkostello
Dan Badbro_
 Post subject: Re: Wide awake club
PostPosted: Thu Jan 19, 2017 9:10 pm 
Forum Veteran
Joined: Mon Jul 17, 2006 9:45 pm
Posts: 22056
Location: Makes U think, doesn't it?
Cliff should move to ur totes Deffo list

~Lander~ wrote:
I don't want too many sparkles in this


Lightshapers
 Post subject: Re: Wide awake club
PostPosted: Thu Jan 19, 2017 9:19 pm 
Forum Veteran
Joined: Mon Sep 20, 2010 10:54 am
Posts: 6219
Location: ooga chaka ooga chaka ooga ooga ooga chaka
lolz


edit*

https://soundcloud.com/lightshapers
https://soundcloud.com/lombardiandkostello
TT_
 Post subject: Re: Wide awake club
PostPosted: Fri Jan 20, 2017 2:46 am 
Forum Veteran
Joined: Mon Dec 06, 2004 12:48 am
Posts: 17501
Location: synth
in my dreams i would have been paedo'd by sarah greene

I watched celebrity antiques roadtrip with sarah greene and peter duncan the other day

greene must now be in her 60s

I bloody well still would

peter duncan wasnt looking too shabby either

:pervolin:
Lightshapers
 Post subject: Re: Wide awake club
PostPosted: Fri Jan 20, 2017 4:35 pm 
Forum Veteran
Joined: Mon Sep 20, 2010 10:54 am
Posts: 6219
Location: ooga chaka ooga chaka ooga ooga ooga chaka
:lol:

https://soundcloud.com/lightshapers
https://soundcloud.com/lombardiandkostello
