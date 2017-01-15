HOME   :  MUSIC DISCUSSION  :  MIXES & RADIO  :  PRODUCTION TIPS & TRACKS  :  EVENT LISTINGS
Dan Badbro_
 Post subject: Wide awake club
PostPosted: Sun Jan 15, 2017 5:39 am 
Timmy mallet was just awful.

I have consumed 0 druqs.

I am wide awake.

If things kick off in Poland in 2017, specifically with regards to Kalingrad, then the conspiracy is no longer a theory.

Also Greece coup predicted.

It bothers me that the USA are the way they are.

All 0 druqs and no druqs makes Jack a dull boy.

Where is the love?

What if everything is lies?

Who you Gonna call?

When will I be famous?

Why, fly, meat pie.

How will I know?

It's not easy being green.

We don't need another hero.

Strive for mundanity.

Don't believe the hype.

#notallwhatevers

Can I go now?

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on OrkutShare on DiggShare on MySpaceShare on DeliciousShare on Technorati
Dan Badbro_
 Post subject: Re: Wide awake club
PostPosted: Sun Jan 15, 2017 5:43 am 
No answers?

Dan Badbro_
 Post subject: Re: Wide awake club
PostPosted: Sun Jan 15, 2017 5:48 am 
Is it getting better? Or do you feel the same?

Dan Badbro_
 Post subject: Re: Wide awake club
PostPosted: Sun Jan 15, 2017 10:41 am 
Norming

Dan Badbro_
 Post subject: Re: Wide awake club
PostPosted: Sun Jan 15, 2017 10:52 am 
I'm starting to think there's no one here

Dan Badbro_
 Post subject: Re: Wide awake club
PostPosted: Sun Jan 15, 2017 10:53 am 
1

TT_
 Post subject: Re: Wide awake club
PostPosted: Sun Jan 15, 2017 1:54 pm 
Mmmmmm skyscraper / radbro

I love you
Dan Badbro_
 Post subject: Re: Wide awake club
PostPosted: Sun Jan 15, 2017 3:17 pm 
The sweetest taboo

Watoo
 Post subject: Re: Wide awake club
PostPosted: Sun Jan 15, 2017 8:55 pm 
Dan needs some tough love.

