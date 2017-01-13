HOME   :  MUSIC DISCUSSION  :  MIXES & RADIO  :  PRODUCTION TIPS & TRACKS  :  EVENT LISTINGS
It is currently Fri Jan 13, 2017 11:07 am




wiz
PostPosted: Fri Jan 13, 2017 12:30 am 
Joined: Thu Nov 12, 2009 6:16 pm
Posts: 126
- SPLASH HEADS -


You probably heard of the hot duo called Splash Heads and their massive releases on Blackout and Eatbrain!
They also got some heavy stuff coming soon on Renegade Hardware, so make sure to follow them ;)

https://soundcloud.com/splashheadsofficial
https://www.facebook.com/splashheads


Tune in and enjoy their latest mix they did for Sinuous Records!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=o3-ifMhMjbs&t=4s


Splash Heads are available for Bookings and ready to splash you with some proper drum & bass!

To book Splash Heads, contact me on: wiz.promotions@gmail.com



For daily drum & bass news check me out on:
https://www.facebook.com/WizPromotionz

- WIZ FB -
- WIZ TWITTER -
- WIZ TUBE -
TOPDEEJAYS


Doomo
PostPosted: Fri Jan 13, 2017 10:56 am 
Joined: Tue Jan 10, 2006 1:39 pm
Posts: 11854
Location: cuntford
Never heard of them.

But to be fair I discovered that one of my mates who has been a house DJ for donkeys years had never heard of Eats Everything or Paul Trouble Anderson. I was like ... wtf? I mean like ... wtf? ... wtf?

Deep house with a pretty lush vocal. Its actually quite good 8)

Link to track on SoundCloud
