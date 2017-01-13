- SPLASH HEADS -
You probably heard of the hot duo called Splash Heads and their massive releases on Blackout and Eatbrain!
They also got some heavy stuff coming soon on Renegade Hardware, so make sure to follow them https://soundcloud.com/splashheadsofficialhttps://www.facebook.com/splashheads
Tune in and enjoy their latest mix they did for Sinuous Records!https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=o3-ifMhMjbs&t=4s
Splash Heads are available for Bookings and ready to splash you with some proper drum & bass!
To book Splash Heads, contact me on: wiz.promotions@gmail.com
For daily drum & bass news check me out on:https://www.facebook.com/WizPromotionz