It is currently Sat Jan 14, 2017 5:25 pm




dj stex
PostPosted: Thu Jan 12, 2017 12:57 am 
#Finalists and #Winners January 18, 2017 - 10pm GMT - 5 pm EST
Welcome to BBSAwards 2016. The 1st BreakBeatSurveyAwards ceremony is an upcoming awarding event to honor the best in music and breakbeat of 2016 and is scheduled to take place on January 18, 2017 and will be streamed at NRGTV - Music Channel beginning at 10:00 pm GMT - 5 pm EST - 2 pm PST hosted by Stex.
https://www.facebook.com/NRGTV-854957874536413/
Join us in our official blog http://bbsaward.blogspot.com/
#INTERVIES #NOMINATIONS #FREEDOWNLOAD #FINALISTS & #WINNERS


shaman
PostPosted: Sat Jan 14, 2017 4:41 pm 
room 4?

