Tracklist and archive now available and that. Fun show this one!https://www.mixcloud.com/paul-wright7/b ... -12012017/
The Stone Roses - Shoot You Down (Soul Hooligan Remix)
Echo and the Bunnymen - Bring on the Dancing Horses (12" mix)
Simple Minds - Themes from Great Cities (Fila Brazillia remix)
Quantic - Apricot Morning
Aim - DOwnstate
Groove Armada - Chicago
Binster - Mister Staypuft
Bushy - Don't Mind if I Do (Rae and Christian Remix)
The Chemical Brothers - Delik
Monkey Mafia - I Am Fresh
The Prodigy - Funky Shit
Fatboy Slim - Retox
Les Rhythmes Digitales - Disco to Disco
New Order - Blue Monday (12" mix)
KC Flight & Funky junction - VOices (PMT Remix)
Stephen Cole - Glitch Tek
Bakelite - Pleasure Inspector (Dopamine remix)
Atomic Hooligan - Seven Ten Split (Klaus Hill remix)
Bitrok - Digital Rhythm
Da Casa - Carnival (Christian J remix)
Elite Force - Sk8r
Lee Coombs - Shiver (Plump DJs remix)
Leftfield - Leftism
The Chemical Brothers - Golden Path