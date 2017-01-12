HOME   :  MUSIC DISCUSSION  :  MIXES & RADIO  :  PRODUCTION TIPS & TRACKS  :  EVENT LISTINGS
It is currently Thu Jan 12, 2017 11:02 pm




OAP-Dub
PostPosted: Wed Jan 11, 2017 9:41 pm 
Joined: Tue Feb 03, 2004 3:22 pm
Posts: 5576
Location: In my pipe and slippers.
(Belated) Happy New Year NSB! I'm back on the air with the Breaks with a Beard show at 19:00 GMT tomorrow. Going to be going a bit off piste for the first hour or so before hitting the breaks hard in the second half. See you in the chat room!

This nugget of gold will probably get an airing.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=q69vdJJGhZo

I'm your pimp
I wear my hat to the side
And I walk with a limp


Last edited by OAP-Dub on Thu Jan 12, 2017 10:50 pm, edited 1 time in total.

OAP-Dub
PostPosted: Thu Jan 12, 2017 10:50 pm 
Joined: Tue Feb 03, 2004 3:22 pm
Posts: 5576
Location: In my pipe and slippers.
Tracklist and archive now available and that. Fun show this one!

https://www.mixcloud.com/paul-wright7/b ... -12012017/

The Stone Roses - Shoot You Down (Soul Hooligan Remix)
Echo and the Bunnymen - Bring on the Dancing Horses (12" mix)
Simple Minds - Themes from Great Cities (Fila Brazillia remix)
Quantic - Apricot Morning
Aim - DOwnstate
Groove Armada - Chicago
Binster - Mister Staypuft
Bushy - Don't Mind if I Do (Rae and Christian Remix)
The Chemical Brothers - Delik
Monkey Mafia - I Am Fresh
The Prodigy - Funky Shit
Fatboy Slim - Retox
Les Rhythmes Digitales - Disco to Disco
New Order - Blue Monday (12" mix)
KC Flight & Funky junction - VOices (PMT Remix)
Stephen Cole - Glitch Tek
Bakelite - Pleasure Inspector (Dopamine remix)
Atomic Hooligan - Seven Ten Split (Klaus Hill remix)
Bitrok - Digital Rhythm
Da Casa - Carnival (Christian J remix)
Elite Force - Sk8r
Lee Coombs - Shiver (Plump DJs remix)
Leftfield - Leftism
The Chemical Brothers - Golden Path

I'm your pimp
I wear my hat to the side
And I walk with a limp
