HOME   :  MUSIC DISCUSSION  :  MIXES & RADIO  :  PRODUCTION TIPS & TRACKS  :  EVENT LISTINGS
REGISTER  :  LOGIN  :  OFF TOPIC  :  NEW USERS  :  FORUM INFO
It is currently Wed Jan 11, 2017 10:38 pm




Post new topic Reply to topic  Page 1 of 1
  [ 1 post ] 
  Previous topic | Next topic 
Author Message
OAP-Dub
PostPosted: Wed Jan 11, 2017 9:41 pm 
Offline
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
User avatar

Joined: Tue Feb 03, 2004 3:22 pm
Posts: 5575
Location: In my pipe and slippers.
(Belated) Happy New Year NSB! I'm back on the air with the Breaks with a Beard show at 19:00 GMT tomorrow. Going to be going a bit off piste for the first hour or so before hitting the breaks hard in the second half. See you in the chat room!

This nugget of gold will probably get an airing.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=q69vdJJGhZo

_________________
I'm your pimp
I wear my hat to the side
And I walk with a limp


Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on OrkutShare on DiggShare on MySpaceShare on DeliciousShare on Technorati
Top
 Profile  
Reply with quote  
Display posts from previous:  Sort by  
Post new topic Reply to topic  Page 1 of 1
  [ 1 post ] 

Board index » BREAKS, BEATS, BASS, MUSIC » WEBCASTS, RADIO & MIX SETS

All times are UTC [ DST ]

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: No registered users and 1 guest

You cannot post new topics in this forum
You cannot reply to topics in this forum
You cannot edit your posts in this forum
You cannot delete your posts in this forum
You cannot post attachments in this forum

Jump to:  
Powered by iwtf.net & thetwopercent.co.uk