Forum Veteran

Joined: Tue Feb 03, 2004 3:22 pm

Posts: 5575

Location: In my pipe and slippers.





This nugget of gold will probably get an airing.



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=q69vdJJGhZo (Belated) Happy New Year NSB! I'm back on the air with the Breaks with a Beard show at 19:00 GMT tomorrow. Going to be going a bit off piste for the first hour or so before hitting the breaks hard in the second half. See you in the chat room!This nugget of gold will probably get an airing.

_________________

I'm your pimp

I wear my hat to the side

And I walk with a limp



