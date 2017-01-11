Forum Veteran

Joined: Mon Feb 27, 2006 6:24 pm

Posts: 43548

Location: 0121 do one, maximum bonners, etc





Big ups to all of you who tuned in last night. Also thanks for all the positive feedback, it’s great to know so many of you enjoyed the classic choons.



Hubie Sounds 122 is now available to stream and download via the links below…



Stream Hubie Sounds 122 via Mixcloud



Download Hubie Sounds 122



Here’s the show tracklist…



Coldcut – Say Kids (What Time Is It?)

De La Soul Ft. Jungle Brothers, Q-Tip & Phife – Buddy

Beastie Boys – Root Down (The Reflex ‘Assembly’ Mix)

Capitan Futuro – Play It Again

Eric B & Rakim – Paid In Full (Seven Minutes Of Madness – The Coldcut Remix)

Capitan Futuro – Like We Use To Say

Double Dee & Steinski – Voice Mail (Sugar Hill Suite)

David Bowie – Let’s Dance

Plump DJs Ft. Eddie Bo – Funk Hits The Fan (A.Skillz Remix)

Deee-Lite – Groove Is In The Heart (The Reflex Remix)

West Street Mob – I Can’t Stop (The Wiseguys Remix)

War – Galaxy (Plump DJs Remix)

Jem Stone & JC – Disco Daze (Disco Mix)

The Beginnerz – Restless Girl (Stanton Warriors Remix)

Kid Kenobi – Breakers Revenge (Drumattic Twins Remix)

Worthy – Dark Bridges (DJ Icey Remix)

Orbital – Impact (The Earth Is Burning) (The Freakazoids Remix)

Ghostea Ft. Millie Mayz – Still Sippin

DJ Format – English Lesson (Remix)

Edwin Starr – Cloud Nine

Beats International – Tribute To King Tubby

Groove Armada – At The River (English Riviera Mix)

Primal Scream – Come Together

Odetta – Hit Or Miss

Solomon Burke – Home In Your Heart



As I mentioned on the show, I’m taking a break from the radio while I pop back to New Zealand to get married. I should be back on air at the end of February or possibly early March, but in the meantime I’m sure there will be some quality cover action in my absence.



Also don’t forget you can check out all of my 122 NSB Radio shows via the



Hubie x Hi gang.Big ups to all of you who tuned in last night. Also thanks for all the positive feedback, it’s great to know so many of you enjoyed the classic choons.Hubie Sounds 122 is now available to stream and download via the links below…Here’s the show tracklist…Coldcut – Say Kids (What Time Is It?)De La Soul Ft. Jungle Brothers, Q-Tip & Phife – BuddyBeastie Boys – Root Down (The Reflex ‘Assembly’ Mix)Capitan Futuro – Play It AgainEric B & Rakim – Paid In Full (Seven Minutes Of Madness – The Coldcut Remix)Capitan Futuro – Like We Use To SayDouble Dee & Steinski – Voice Mail (Sugar Hill Suite)David Bowie – Let’s DancePlump DJs Ft. Eddie Bo – Funk Hits The Fan (A.Skillz Remix)Deee-Lite – Groove Is In The Heart (The Reflex Remix)West Street Mob – I Can’t Stop (The Wiseguys Remix)War – Galaxy (Plump DJs Remix)Jem Stone & JC – Disco Daze (Disco Mix)The Beginnerz – Restless Girl (Stanton Warriors Remix)Kid Kenobi – Breakers Revenge (Drumattic Twins Remix)Worthy – Dark Bridges (DJ Icey Remix)Orbital – Impact (The Earth Is Burning) (The Freakazoids Remix)Ghostea Ft. Millie Mayz – Still SippinDJ Format – English Lesson (Remix)Edwin Starr – Cloud NineBeats International – Tribute To King TubbyGroove Armada – At The River (English Riviera Mix)Primal Scream – Come TogetherOdetta – Hit Or MissSolomon Burke – Home In Your HeartAs I mentioned on the show, I’m taking a break from the radio while I pop back to New Zealand to get married. I should be back on air at the end of February or possibly early March, but in the meantime I’m sure there will be some quality cover action in my absence.Also don’t forget you can check out all of my 122 NSB Radio shows via the NSB Radio archives , plus most of them can be found on my Mixcloud too.Hubie x

_________________

hubiesounds.com | hubie mixes | hubie gigs | hubiesounds archives

_________________



