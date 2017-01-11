Hi gang.
Big ups to all of you who tuned in last night. Also thanks for all the positive feedback, it’s great to know so many of you enjoyed the classic choons.Hubie Sounds 122
is now available to stream and download via the links below…Stream Hubie Sounds 122 via Mixcloud
Download Hubie Sounds 122
Here’s the show tracklist…Coldcut – Say Kids (What Time Is It?)
De La Soul Ft. Jungle Brothers, Q-Tip & Phife – Buddy
Beastie Boys – Root Down (The Reflex ‘Assembly’ Mix)
Capitan Futuro – Play It Again
Eric B & Rakim – Paid In Full (Seven Minutes Of Madness – The Coldcut Remix)
Capitan Futuro – Like We Use To Say
Double Dee & Steinski – Voice Mail (Sugar Hill Suite)
David Bowie – Let’s Dance
Plump DJs Ft. Eddie Bo – Funk Hits The Fan (A.Skillz Remix)
Deee-Lite – Groove Is In The Heart (The Reflex Remix)
West Street Mob – I Can’t Stop (The Wiseguys Remix)
War – Galaxy (Plump DJs Remix)
Jem Stone & JC – Disco Daze (Disco Mix)
The Beginnerz – Restless Girl (Stanton Warriors Remix)
Kid Kenobi – Breakers Revenge (Drumattic Twins Remix)
Worthy – Dark Bridges (DJ Icey Remix)
Orbital – Impact (The Earth Is Burning) (The Freakazoids Remix)
Ghostea Ft. Millie Mayz – Still Sippin
DJ Format – English Lesson (Remix)
Edwin Starr – Cloud Nine
Beats International – Tribute To King Tubby
Groove Armada – At The River (English Riviera Mix)
Primal Scream – Come Together
Odetta – Hit Or Miss
Solomon Burke – Home In Your Heart
As I mentioned on the show, I’m taking a break from the radio while I pop back to New Zealand to get married. I should be back on air at the end of February or possibly early March, but in the meantime I’m sure there will be some quality cover action in my absence.
Also don’t forget you can check out all of my 122 NSB Radio
shows via the NSB Radio archives
, plus most of them can be found on my Mixcloud
too.
Hubie x