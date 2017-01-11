HOME   :  MUSIC DISCUSSION  :  MIXES & RADIO  :  PRODUCTION TIPS & TRACKS  :  EVENT LISTINGS
It is currently Wed Jan 11, 2017 1:48 pm




hubie
PostPosted: Tue Jan 10, 2017 1:29 pm 
Joined: Mon Feb 27, 2006 6:24 pm
Posts: 43548
Location: 0121 do one, maximum bonners, etc
Happy New Year gang!

I hope you all had an enjoyable festive period. I certainly did… food was consumed, booze was imbibed and Rogue One was viewed on more than one occasion (spoiler alert: it’s brilliant).

Anyway, I’m going to ease myself into 2017 with a fairly laid back show mostly featuring fun party tunes, some classic hip hop, electro and breaks, that kind of thing. Nothing too challenging. Begin the year as I mean to carry on and all that.

Hubie Sounds 122 – Tuesday 10th January @ 9pm GMT – live and direct on NSB Radio!

* For more details, check out HubieSounds.com

* Click here to visit NSB Radio

* Click here to tune in (it should play in your default media player)

* Click here to join us in the Chatroom

* And make sure you check out the Hubie Sounds Fanpage on Facebook and Follow Hubie Sounds on Twitter!

Hubie x

hubiesounds.com | hubie mixes | hubie gigs | hubiesounds archives
hubie
PostPosted: Wed Jan 11, 2017 12:48 pm 
Joined: Mon Feb 27, 2006 6:24 pm
Posts: 43548
Location: 0121 do one, maximum bonners, etc
Hi gang.

Big ups to all of you who tuned in last night. Also thanks for all the positive feedback, it’s great to know so many of you enjoyed the classic choons.

Hubie Sounds 122 is now available to stream and download via the links below…

Stream Hubie Sounds 122 via Mixcloud

Download Hubie Sounds 122

Here’s the show tracklist…

Coldcut – Say Kids (What Time Is It?)
De La Soul Ft. Jungle Brothers, Q-Tip & Phife – Buddy
Beastie Boys – Root Down (The Reflex ‘Assembly’ Mix)
Capitan Futuro – Play It Again
Eric B & Rakim – Paid In Full (Seven Minutes Of Madness – The Coldcut Remix)
Capitan Futuro – Like We Use To Say
Double Dee & Steinski – Voice Mail (Sugar Hill Suite)
David Bowie – Let’s Dance
Plump DJs Ft. Eddie Bo – Funk Hits The Fan (A.Skillz Remix)
Deee-Lite – Groove Is In The Heart (The Reflex Remix)
West Street Mob – I Can’t Stop (The Wiseguys Remix)
War – Galaxy (Plump DJs Remix)
Jem Stone & JC – Disco Daze (Disco Mix)
The Beginnerz – Restless Girl (Stanton Warriors Remix)
Kid Kenobi – Breakers Revenge (Drumattic Twins Remix)
Worthy – Dark Bridges (DJ Icey Remix)
Orbital – Impact (The Earth Is Burning) (The Freakazoids Remix)
Ghostea Ft. Millie Mayz – Still Sippin
DJ Format – English Lesson (Remix)
Edwin Starr – Cloud Nine
Beats International – Tribute To King Tubby
Groove Armada – At The River (English Riviera Mix)
Primal Scream – Come Together
Odetta – Hit Or Miss
Solomon Burke – Home In Your Heart

As I mentioned on the show, I’m taking a break from the radio while I pop back to New Zealand to get married. I should be back on air at the end of February or possibly early March, but in the meantime I’m sure there will be some quality cover action in my absence.

Also don’t forget you can check out all of my 122 NSB Radio shows via the NSB Radio archives, plus most of them can be found on my Mixcloud too.

Hubie x

hubiesounds.com | hubie mixes | hubie gigs | hubiesounds archives
