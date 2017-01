Happy New Year gang!I hope you all had an enjoyable festive period. I certainly did… food was consumed, booze was imbibed and Rogue One was viewed on more than one occasion (spoiler alert: it’s brilliant).Anyway, I’m going to ease myself into 2017 with a fairly laid back show mostly featuring fun party tunes, some classic hip hop, electro and breaks, that kind of thing. Nothing too challenging. Begin the year as I mean to carry on and all that.* For more details, check out HubieSounds.com Click here to visit NSB Radio Click here to tune in (it should play in your default media player) Click here to join us in the Chatroom* And make sure you check out the Hubie Sounds Fanpage on Facebook and Follow Hubie Sounds on Twitter!Hubie x