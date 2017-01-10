HOME   :  MUSIC DISCUSSION  :  MIXES & RADIO  :  PRODUCTION TIPS & TRACKS  :  EVENT LISTINGS
hubie
PostPosted: Tue Jan 10, 2017 1:29 pm 
Joined: Mon Feb 27, 2006 6:24 pm
Posts: 43547
Location: 0121 do one, maximum bonners, etc
Happy New Year gang!

I hope you all had an enjoyable festive period. I certainly did… food was consumed, booze was imbibed and Rogue One was viewed on more than one occasion (spoiler alert: it’s brilliant).

Anyway, I’m going to ease myself into 2017 with a fairly laid back show mostly featuring fun party tunes, some classic hip hop, electro and breaks, that kind of thing. Nothing too challenging. Begin the year as I mean to carry on and all that.

Hubie Sounds 122 – Tuesday 10th January @ 9pm GMT – live and direct on NSB Radio!

* For more details, check out HubieSounds.com

* Click here to visit NSB Radio

* Click here to tune in (it should play in your default media player)

* Click here to join us in the Chatroom

* And make sure you check out the Hubie Sounds Fanpage on Facebook and Follow Hubie Sounds on Twitter!

Hubie x

