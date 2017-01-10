Happy New Year gang!
I hope you all had an enjoyable festive period. I certainly did… food was consumed, booze was imbibed and Rogue One was viewed on more than one occasion (spoiler alert: it’s brilliant).
Anyway, I’m going to ease myself into 2017 with a fairly laid back show mostly featuring fun party tunes, some classic hip hop, electro and breaks, that kind of thing. Nothing too challenging. Begin the year as I mean to carry on and all that.Hubie Sounds 122 – Tuesday 10th January @ 9pm GMT – live and direct on NSB Radio!* For more details, check out HubieSounds.com
* Click here to visit NSB Radio
* Click here to tune in (it should play in your default media player)
* Click here to join us in the Chatroom
* And make sure you check out the Hubie Sounds Fanpage on Facebook and Follow Hubie Sounds on Twitter!
Hubie x