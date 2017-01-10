HOME   :  MUSIC DISCUSSION  :  MIXES & RADIO  :  PRODUCTION TIPS & TRACKS  :  EVENT LISTINGS
It is currently Tue Jan 10, 2017 7:13 am




MStarchild
PostPosted: Tue Jan 10, 2017 6:16 am 
Lurker
Lurker
Joined: Tue Jan 21, 2014 7:41 am
Posts: 5
Location: Chicago, IL U.S.A
Go on a journey with Dovie Cote’

Dovie Cote’ Luna En Red Traxsouce

Dovie Cote’ Luna En Red Soundcloud

Dovie Cote’ Cyber Jamz Profile

Dovie Cote’ Luna En Red Promo Video

_________________
4tha3rdtime Prod & Records
4tha3rdtime Facebook Page
4tha3rdtime Soundcloud Page
4tha3rdtime Twitter Page
4tha3rdtime Myspace Page
4tha3rdtime Youtube Channel


