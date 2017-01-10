HOME   :  MUSIC DISCUSSION  :  MIXES & RADIO  :  PRODUCTION TIPS & TRACKS  :  EVENT LISTINGS
It is currently Tue Jan 10, 2017 12:02 am




Author Message
Onemanband
PostPosted: Sat Jan 07, 2017 4:42 pm 
I plan to release the following track for my electronica group Sol Flare in a couple of months.  I will do another final mix/master before then and perhaps add some finishing touches.

Just wondering what else you think would improve the mix/master and other ideas for the track - 

https://soundcloud.com/solflare/easy-line

Any suggestions welcome, thanks in advance!


Protoplasym
PostPosted: Mon Jan 09, 2017 11:39 pm 
I'm listening on cheap PC speakers and I can't hear any issues. The Mix is full from what I can hear... if anything, I have to turn the volume up to get the tune to really hit full volume, but the Balance is on point. This reminds me of what Masters used to sound like before the Loudness Wars began.

As for the tune, wow, it sounds like a tune from the '80s, I'm well impressed! It jams. I would love to hear a string of newer edged Remixes in various genres. :tuna:


Good luck with the Release!
