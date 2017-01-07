HOME   :  MUSIC DISCUSSION  :  MIXES & RADIO  :  PRODUCTION TIPS & TRACKS  :  EVENT LISTINGS
Onemanband
PostPosted: Sat Jan 07, 2017 4:42 pm 
I plan to release the following track for my electronica group Sol Flare in a couple of months.  I will do another final mix/master before then and perhaps add some finishing touches.

Just wondering what else you think would improve the mix/master and other ideas for the track - 

https://soundcloud.com/solflare/easy-line

Any suggestions welcome, thanks in advance!


